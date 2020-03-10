Captain Pabst’s Pilot House Pays Homage to its Namesake’s Legend

Luckily for generations of beer lovers, Frederick Pabst didn’t stick to his first career as a captain. While manning vessels for the Goodrich Steamship Line, legend has it that one day, a treacherous storm forced Captain Pabst to beach his ship, the Seabird, on the sands of Whitefish Bay. Captain Pabst saved everyone on board, but he decided to step away from the helm and take up his father-in-law on an offer to buy half of his Phillip Best Brewing Company.

The rest, as they say, is history. But it’s those pre-Pabst Blue Ribbon days from Captain Pabst’s youth that are honored at Captain Pabst Pilot House (1037 W. Juneau Ave.), formerly known as Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom. With the rebranding, Pabst has also launched a craft beer line, Captain Pabst, with its flagship IPA, Seabird.

“We’re creating the storyline behind Captain Pabst,” says Adam Powers, the taproom’s general manager. “Everything in here is geared around him, the myth, the legend; this place is telling the story of when his parents came from Germany, up to the Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) point. When PBR came out, that’s when the story ends, because that’s a whole different brand—still our brand, but we’re only telling the first part of this life.”

Flux Design did the taproom redesign. Among the nautical décor, which includes wrought iron accents and portholes, are images of young Captain Pabst. Rich blue drapes accent the windows. Pub tables replaced the communal tables, and a new elevated stage hosts a full schedule of bands. The space can host food and beer tastings, parties and events.

With the rebranding, Powers hopes the brewery and taproom, located in a historic 1872 structure that was once a German Methodist church, will have its own identity among the newer businesses in the redeveloped Pabst Brewery complex. “We’re the only thing on this block that’s operated by Pabst,” he says, noting that some people believe other nearby bars within the complex are also operated by Pabst, but they’re independent.

Beer, Food and More

The 10-tank brewing system at Captain Pabst Pilot House is an innovation brewery, Powers says, and brews beer for the taproom’s beer list. “With Schlitz, Old Style or any of the brands we own, the beers start here when we bring out different versions, like a different style or brand extension. Our brewers will do test batches,” he explains. “If it’s well received, then it will go on to mass production for retail sale. That was the idea behind Seabird, to see how well it performed in here.”

Seabird, a smooth, approachable IPA made with magnum, citra, cascade and mosaic hops, was the taproom’s fourth best seller last year. It’s brewed on-site for the taproom; for larger retail distribution, it’s brewed and canned by Wisconsin Brewing Co., in Verona, Wis. Pabst is a “virtual” brewer, contracting its large-scale distribution recipes to physical brewers such as Molson Coors. Seabird is available in retail locations including Otto’s and Woodman’s.

The beer menu changes occasionally, depending on what’s available in the downstairs brewery. In addition to PBR and Seabird IPA, Patrons can find heritage brands like Andeker or Red, White & Blue, along with varieties such as Pabst Kolsch or Goodrich Galley Goch sour on tap. Pabst favorites are also available in cans and bottles.

Great Lakes Galley runs the kitchen and makes all the food in-house. The menu is currently Wisconsin-centric—fish fry, cheese curds and brats—and vegetarians can opt for the Impossible Burger. Powers says they will add lighter fare like salads and bowls.

Brewery tours are available, and Powers says the tour attracted about 10,000 people last year. They’re rebranding the tour around Captain Pabst’s life and collecting historic photos and memorabilia. The outdoor beer garden has a full bar and can be rented for events. Captain Pabst Pilot House will hold a grand reopening party on Saturday, March 28, to coincide with Frederick Pabst’s birthday.

For more information, visit pabstmkebrewery.com.