Celebrate Oktoberfest at Eldr+Rime Every Saturday in October

Courtesy of Eldr + Rime on Instagram (@eldrandrimemilwaukee)

Add another stop to your weekend outdoor activities list for October, while the weather is still cooperating.

Eldr+Rime (2300 N. Mayfair Rd.) is celebrating Oktoberfest every Saturday in October in collaboration with Good City Brewing. The events will occur on Eldr+Rime's spacious outdoor patio from 12 - 4 p.m. (weather permitting) and feature rotating limited release special taps of Good City brews, delicious food specials including Schnitzel Sticks, raffle prizes and more. Space is limited to ensure proper social distancing.

Photo courtesy of Huron Agency