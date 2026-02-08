× Expand Illustration by Gabriel Termuehlen Illustration by Gabriel Termuehlen

Valentine’s Day is upon you.

You want to celebrate the fruits of your passion with your beloved. You want to prove your love. The sensuous way to the heart of amour—yours and theirs—is through a bottle of Champagne. Specifically, a bottle of Grower Champagne. Champagne with a capital C.

We throw the name Champagne around carelessly, but its appellation deserves our respect. All Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne. Champagne with a capital C defines a wine region in the northeast of France. Champagne with a capital C defines three grapes—chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot Meunier—which grow on distinctively chalky soils with origins in ancient seabeds.

Champagne with a capital C defines a codified methodology of making sparkling wine. The big, famous, corporate Champagne houses purchase grapes from hundreds of growers across the wine region. They bottle their Champagne to render a consistent style, like a beverage from a factory.

Grower Champagne is Champagne made by winegrowers who grow their own grapes, vinify their own wine, and bottle the wine they make under their own label. These winegrowers are referred to as Récoltant-Manipulants. They identify themselves on their labels with the initials RM. Grower Champagnes root themselves in their local villages, their small vineyards, their inherited parcels.

They value organic and biodynamic agriculture. They are intimate with how their land speaks through its vines. They don’t eradicate the characteristics of vintages. They embrace them. Every bottle of Grower Champagne breathes the life of its terroir.

All Champagne from every Champagne winegrower is made using méthode traditionnelle or méthode champenoise. After harvest, Champagne winegrowers crush and ferment their grapes, which yield a base wine. They bottle the base wine with a mix of yeast and sugar, a liqueur de tirage, which triggers a secondary fermentation—a bottle fermentation—which makes the wine bubbly. The winegrowers age their bubbly wine on its lees—the dead and dying sedimentary yeast in the bottles—which impart aromas and flavors to the Champagne. Winegrowers then turn and tilt the bottles, settling sediment in their necks, a practice called riddling, or remuage. The practice of disgorgement, or dégorgement, ejects the sediment out of the bottles.

Winegrowers may then top off the bottles with a mix of wine and cane sugar, a dosage or a liqueur d'expédition. Grower Champagnes favor low or zero dosage, which allows the character of their vineyards to speak with clarity.

Grower Champagnes offer intimacy with parcels of land, tracts of vines, vintages of grapes, and the people who bottle their juice. If you’d like to splurge for your passion on Valentine’s Day, visit an independent wine merchant who knows your palate and ask them to recommend a Grower Champagne for you.

Not Champagne

An Extensive but not Exhaustive List of the Kinds of Sparkling Wines Which Aren’t Champagne

Do not call any of these kinds of sparkling wines by the name of Champagne. Champagne is a kind of sparkling wine exclusively from a wine region in the northeast of France. The name of that region is Champagne.