Christkindl Markt and European Holiday Festival Returns for Second Year in Wauwatosa

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Christkindl Markt Gasthaus Christkindl Markt Gasthaus

The Christkindl Markt and European Holiday Festival has opened for its second year, bringing a festive European atmosphere to the Wauwatosa Village. This year’s market, which opened on December 4, will run through December 22 in the Hart Mills Lot (7735 Harwood Avenue).

The market features over 25 outdoor vendors selling European goods and food from wooden chalets, each individually adorned with Christmas decorations. Guests can indulge in a variety of European foods, from savory treats like schnitzel, Usinger sausages, Bavarian pretzels, and raclette sandwiches to sweets such as crepes, chocolates and cookies. There are a variety of drink selections, including hot chocolate (with optional peppermint or Irish cream shots), coffee, cold beer, hot mulled wine and soft drinks.

The Christkindl Markt offers more than just shopping and food—it’s also a place to relax and enjoy live entertainment. Visitors can take a break from the cold in the market’s heated “Wintergarten” tent, where one to three live performances take place daily. There are seating areas available inside, each table seating eight people, for guests to socialize and enjoy their food and drink. Although, there is plenty of seating outside as well with tables organized in a beer garden fashion.

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Christkindl Markt in Tosa Christkindl Markt in Tosa

Friendly Competition

For those looking for some friendly competition, the market hosts Maßkrugstemmen Stein-Holding Contests on Friday and Saturday nights. The event is free to enter and serves as a qualifying competition for the national championship. Another popular event is the Hammerschlagen tournament, where players test their skills by hammering a nail into a wooden stump. The player who gets the nail in the stump the fastest wins the competition. Participation costs $20, with all proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin. The winner will also receive a prize basket, courtesy of Charlie Berens.

Following the success of last year’s Christkindl Market, the event has been extended to 19 days, up from 12 from the previous year, due to the large turnout and positive response from attendees. Last year, the market saw 65,000 visitors over the course of its 12-day run.

“The average amount of people were telling us that they were coming four days out of the 12 days,” said Maria Panno, one of the event directors and owner of Infinite Warrior, a crystal business. “It’s a big deal, and I think the fact that we’re easy to get to and have free admission has a lot to do with it.”

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Christkindle Markt Christkindle Markt

No Small Task

Organizing the Christkindl Markt is no small task. The four directors work year-round to plan the event, beginning setup about six weeks before opening day. Panno emphasizes the extensive behind-the-scenes efforts that go into putting the market together, from coordinating entertainment and vendors for all 19 days to managing logistics like heating, bathrooms, and permits. “It’s surprising to a lot of people what the behind the scenes is, like renting bathrooms, ordering heat, and building the tents we have,” Panno said. “There’s a lot of labor behind it beyond all of the other planning.”

Panno encourages visitors to experience the Christkindl Markt before it ends for its unique cultural atmosphere. The market offers free admission and parking, making it an easier outing for families looking to enjoy a festive, budget-friendly experience.

“It really is a true cultural experience,” Panno said. “In addition, the heated winter garden is free to sit down and listen to music, so you really can come and spend nothing and still have a great time.”

For more details on market hours and participating vendors, visit tosaholidaymarket.com.