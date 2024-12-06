Christmas Dining Guide

Restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals so you can take cooking right off your list.

by

With the holiday season kicking off, you may be worrying about when you’ll have time to get everything done. From tree decorating and family events, to cooking meals and buying presents, it can be a stressful time of year. Luckily, some local restaurants are here to help take some of that weight off your shoulders. Below are some of the restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals so you can take cooking right off your list.

ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate

  • (414) 270-4422
  • 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. 
  • saintkatearts.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

ASH Milwaukee 

Bravo Italian Kitchen

  • (262) 785-0858
  • 95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield Square
  • bravoitalian.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Carnevor Steakhouse 

  • (414) 223-2200
  • 718 N. Milwaukee St.
  • carnevor.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Emperor of China

Grand Geneva Resort

  • (262) 249-4788
  • 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
  • grandgeneva.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve

Harbor House 

  • (414) 395-4900
  • 550 N. Harbor Drive
  • bartolottas.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

India Garden

Iron Horse Hotel

Lebnani House

  • (414) 488-8033
  • 5051 S. 27th St., Greenfield
  • lebnanihouse.inc.com
  • Lunch-Dinner - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Maharaja

Mason Street Grill

Mo’s A Place for Steak 

Old Town

  • (414) 672-0206
  • 522 W. Lincoln Ave.
  • oldtownserbian.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Onesto

  • (414) 308-1600
  • 221 N. Broadway
  • onestomke.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Packing House

The Pfister

Safina

  • (414) 488-9578
  • 785 N. Jefferson St.
  • safinamke.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The Social American Tavern 

  • (414) 271-6611
  • 611 N. Broadway
  • thesocialmke.com
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Three Brothers

  • (414) 481-7530
  • 2414 S. St Clair St.
  • threebrothersmke.com
  • Dinner - Christmas Eve curbside pickup only

Tre Rivali 

Zarletti

  • (414) 225-0000
  • 741 N. Milwaukee St.
  • zarletti.net
  • Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day