Christmas Dining Guide

With the holiday season kicking off, you may be worrying about when you’ll have time to get everything done. From tree decorating and family events, to cooking meals and buying presents, it can be a stressful time of year. Luckily, some local restaurants are here to help take some of that weight off your shoulders. Below are some of the restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals so you can take cooking right off your list.

ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate

(414) 270-4422

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

saintkatearts.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

ASH Milwaukee

(414) 374-4766

500 W. Florida St.

theironhorsehotel.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Bravo Italian Kitchen

(262) 785-0858

95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield Square

bravoitalian.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Carnevor Steakhouse

(414) 223-2200

718 N. Milwaukee St.

carnevor.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Emperor of China

(414) 271-8889

1010 E Brady St.

emperorofchinarestaurant.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Grand Geneva Resort

(262) 249-4788

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

grandgeneva.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve

Harbor House

(414) 395-4900

550 N. Harbor Drive

bartolottas.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

India Garden

(414) 235-9220

2930 N. 117th St., Wauwatosa

indiagardenwauwatosa.net

Lunch – Dinner, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Iron Horse Hotel

(414) 374-4766

500 W. Florida St.

ironhorsehotel.com

Brunch – Christmas Day

Lebnani House

(414) 488-8033

5051 S. 27th St., Greenfield

lebnanihouse.inc.com

Lunch-Dinner - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Maharaja

(414) 276-2250

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

maharajahrestaurants.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Mason Street Grill

(414) 298-3131

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Mo’s A Place for Steak

(414) 272-0720

720 N. Plankinton Ave.

mosaplaceforsteak.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Old Town

(414) 672-0206

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

oldtownserbian.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Onesto

(414) 308-1600

221 N. Broadway

onestomke.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Packing House

(414) 483-5054

900 E. Layton Ave.

packinghousemke.com

The Pfister

(414) 935-5950

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

thepfisterhotel.com

Brunch – Christmas Day

Safina

(414) 488-9578

785 N. Jefferson St.

safinamke.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The Social American Tavern

(414) 271-6611

611 N. Broadway

thesocialmke.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Three Brothers

(414) 481-7530

2414 S. St Clair St.

threebrothersmke.com

Dinner - Christmas Eve curbside pickup only

Tre Rivali

(414) 291-3971

200 N. Broadway

rerivalirestaurant.com

Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Zarletti