Christmas Dining Guide

Photo by VeselovaElena - Getty Images
Christmas dinner
With the holiday season kicking off, you may be worrying about when you’ll have time to get everything done. From tree decorating and family events, to cooking meals and buying presents, it can be a stressful time of year. Luckily, some local restaurants are here to help take some of that weight off your shoulders. Below are some of the restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals so you can take cooking right off your list.
ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate
- (414) 270-4422
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- saintkatearts.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
ASH Milwaukee
- (414) 374-4766
- 500 W. Florida St.
- theironhorsehotel.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Bravo Italian Kitchen
- (262) 785-0858
- 95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield Square
- bravoitalian.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Carnevor Steakhouse
- (414) 223-2200
- 718 N. Milwaukee St.
- carnevor.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Emperor of China
- (414) 271-8889
- 1010 E Brady St.
- emperorofchinarestaurant.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Grand Geneva Resort
- (262) 249-4788
- 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
- grandgeneva.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve
Harbor House
- (414) 395-4900
- 550 N. Harbor Drive
- bartolottas.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
India Garden
- (414) 235-9220
- 2930 N. 117th St., Wauwatosa
- indiagardenwauwatosa.net
- Lunch – Dinner, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Iron Horse Hotel
- (414) 374-4766
- 500 W. Florida St.
- ironhorsehotel.com
- Brunch – Christmas Day
Lebnani House
- (414) 488-8033
- 5051 S. 27th St., Greenfield
- lebnanihouse.inc.com
- Lunch-Dinner - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Maharaja
- (414) 276-2250
- 1550 N. Farwell Ave.
- maharajahrestaurants.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Mason Street Grill
- (414) 298-3131
- 425 E. Mason St.
- masonstreetgrill.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Mo’s A Place for Steak
- (414) 272-0720
- 720 N. Plankinton Ave.
- mosaplaceforsteak.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Old Town
- (414) 672-0206
- 522 W. Lincoln Ave.
- oldtownserbian.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Onesto
- (414) 308-1600
- 221 N. Broadway
- onestomke.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Packing House
- (414) 483-5054
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- packinghousemke.com
The Pfister
- (414) 935-5950
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- thepfisterhotel.com
- Brunch – Christmas Day
Safina
- (414) 488-9578
- 785 N. Jefferson St.
- safinamke.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
The Social American Tavern
- (414) 271-6611
- 611 N. Broadway
- thesocialmke.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Three Brothers
- (414) 481-7530
- 2414 S. St Clair St.
- threebrothersmke.com
- Dinner - Christmas Eve curbside pickup only
Tre Rivali
- (414) 291-3971
- 200 N. Broadway
- rerivalirestaurant.com
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Zarletti
- (414) 225-0000
- 741 N. Milwaukee St.
- zarletti.net
- Dinner – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day