Churro-Inspired Pastry Stout from Indeed Brewing Company Makes for the Perfect Valentine’s Gift for Beer Lovers

Just in time to get that beer loving significant other a Valentine’s Day gift, Indeed Brewing Company is unveiling their first bottle release of 2021. A churro-inspired pastry stout, Star-Crossed Mexican Chocolate Churro Stout rolls out Saturday, February 13. The 750-ml bottles are available for pre-order now ($17) and will be on draft in the taproom starting on February 13.

To celebrate the limited release, Indeed will have Kompali Taqueria on-site serving tacos along with C-Viche serving up Peruvian churros. Music will be provided from 1 to 5 p.m. by members of De La Buena and the taproom will be open from 12 to 11 p.m. for socially distant fun.

The pre-orders are limited to 150 bottles and two per customer. Another 50 bottles will be available for day-of purchasing.

The first release of the year coincides with the launch of Indeed’s Suds Club. An annual membership costs $60 and includes discounts in the taproom, a tasting booklet, crowler punch card and an opportunity to nominate a nonprofit organization for the fantastic Indeed We Can program.