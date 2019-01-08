Classic Cookbook: It's Still Good Food!

Daniel Halpern was a poet and Julie Strand a psychologist. Neither one owned a trendy restaurant or claimed to be a professional chef, yet their 1985 cookbook, The Good Food, became a beloved addition to many kitchen counters. It was path-laying. As the authors write in their preface to the new edition: In 1985, tahini, cilantro and balsamic vinegar were unknown to most people in most cities. The foodie culture has changed that. Nowadays, The Good Food might even seem conventional—at least to those who prize novelty over flavor. The recipes are stick-to-the-ribs dishes that might not always be in fashion but will never go out of style. The Good Food is focused on soups, stews and pastas with an accent on Italy and a touch of India and the Near East.