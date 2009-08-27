Crispy Grilled Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

×

I love this dish for its simplicity, and the results arealways overwhelmingly positive. Youshould end up with what I like to call “grill fries”, crispy on the outside andpuffy potato goodness on the inside. Agood companion dish for any grilled protein, dip them in whatever sauce youlike. I prefer to drizzle them with anice hot sauce like Cholula and add some fresh cilantro, but feel free toexperiment.

You will need:

Whatever quantity of fresh Idaho russets you feel likeconsuming

Enough olive oil to coat the potatoes

Salt

Boiling Water

A nice, hot grill

Boil your potatoes in salted water until they are soft,checking with a fork. Do not overcookthem, or the skins will come off. Whencooled, cut them in half and put in a large bowl, drizzle the olive oil overthem. They should have a nice coating onthem, not too much or they will cause the grill to flare up. Put your spuds on the grill, flat side down,and let them cook until golden brown, flip and cook for a few moreminutes. Take the potatoes off the grilland toss with your favorite herbs (fresh herbs usually turn out better). Serve and enjoy.