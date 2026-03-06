Deep Groove Adds to Brady Street’s Eclectic Mix

× Expand Photo by Tyler R. Klein Deep Groove - A view of the bar Patrons enjoy cocktails at Deep Groove's bar

Deep Groove is the most recent business to call the Sikorski Building home. This building is said to have been built in 1875 and remains the oldest commercial building on Brady Street. Once inside, the old-world charm of times and businesses past is hard to miss. Most recently, this building housed Brady Street Futons, a 31-year staple providing futons and excellent service.

Expand Photo by Tyler R. Klein The Deep Grove - Seating with a street view Large windows offer a view of Brady Street's night life at The Deep Groove

Before affordable and comfy futons filled the building, it had housed a variety of businesses. One of which was The Bikesmiths, which is now located just north of Brady Street after moving from their UWM location. Funny enough, when I went to talk with the owner of Deep Groove, Kim Forbeck, she made mention that the Bikesmiths sign was under the Brady Street Futons sign at the front of the building.

Deep Groove is the newest addition to this over 150-year-old building, and it pays homage to its history. The boutique interior bears a striking resemblance to something out of a 1920s silent film or even Shakers in the Fifth Ward. This antique feel, coupled with the countless vinyl records and creative cocktails, brings patrons back to simpler, cozier times. Owners Kim Forbeck and Todd Dunsirn are a husband-and-wife team who wanted the public to partake in their passion for hi-fi physical media.

State-of-the-Art Audio

Expand Photo by Tyler R. Klein The Deep Groove - Records behind the bar Records line the wall behind Deep Groove's bar

Don't let the old-fashioned vibe fool you—the audio equipment is truly state-of-the-art. The bar boasts KEF LS50 Meta award-winning hi-fi speakers. These speakers provide clarity without sounding harsh or tinny in the high end. They are wall-mounted and located throughout the bar. The sound system runs through Audio Research VT80 amplifiers. There are a lot of excellent tube amps on the market, but what sets this system apart is the macro and micro sound dynamics, coupled with great clarity and balance between the low and the high end. Words can’t fully capture the excellent sound quality; you’ll have to stop by and see for yourself.

Last but not least is the turntable. Deep Groove spins using their Clearaudio Performance DC AiR Turntable. This is not the Crosley you had in college. This table, without getting into too much technical talk, is a higher-end and belt-driven table that provides consistent excellent sound quality. This is all on top of an HRS isolation base that eliminates vibrations and environmental sounds, allowing patrons to hear the vinyl as it was intended to be heard. Needless to say, it is truly absurd how nice (and expensive) this sound system is.

When you walk into the bar, a coziness envelops you. You can’t help but feel a sense of comfort, almost like you've been there before. The dim lighting and the tea candles dancing whenever anyone opens a door or walks by only add to the fuzzy feeling. My first visit was accompanied by the soft meandering of piano keys. The jazz record wafting from the speakers sounded so clear it was as if someone was in a parlor around the corner doing their best Keith Jarrett impersonation.

I was greeted by the bartenders and the owner, Forbeck, who were all very welcoming. For 6 p.m. on a Thursday, it was relatively busy. An older couple on a date night was making small talk with the bartender, a man was working on his computer in the corner, and another was reading a book while sipping an old-fashioned. This was truly a slice of life, and what makes Brady Street so wonderful. I have walked by many times on Saturday nights to see it packed to the brim—even when it’s packed, all I managed to see were smiles.

I urge you to visit Deep Groove and experience it for yourself. Their good music, drinks, and cafe food will make you want to go back time and time again.