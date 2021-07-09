Doughnuttery’s First Wisconsin Location Opens at Mayfair Mall

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Doughnuttery Mayfair

Doughnuttery, a mini doughnut franchise based in New York City, opened its first Wisconsin location June 11 at Mayfair Mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road. Since opening in New York City’s Chelsea Market in 2012, Doughnuttery has become renowned for their signature gourmet sugar blends.

The sweet, cakey aroma of Doughnuttery’s freshly-baked mini doughnuts easily wafts through the first floor of Mayfair, past neighboring J.Crew, Urban Outfitters and beyond. Customers can watch the batter-to-finished doughnut process and see the final sugaring in action.

The doughnuts have a golden-brown crispness on the outside and are soft and cake-like inside. They’re snack-sized, making it easy to sample a couple of different flavors. The varieties in their House Favorites line includes Coco Mint Pattie (cocoa, chocolate cookies and peppermint) or Flower Power (hibiscus, honey and rose petals). Highlights in the Seasonal/Exotic line feature Chai Me to the Moon (chai masala and black tea) or Bam Berry (blueberry, acai and maqui).

Many Varieties

The Fruity/Nutty/Savory menu offers varieties such as Fruit Cereal (fruit cereal, sugar) or PBCP (peanut Butter, cayenne and pretzels). Those that appreciate classic doughnut flavors aren’t left out; Glaze Drizzle (vanilla or chocolate glaze with optional sprinkles) and Powdered Sugar are some standouts in the House Traditionals line.

Add-on dipping sauces include flavors like Beer Caramel, Nutella or Raspberry Balsamic. Wash your doughnuts down with coffee, hot or cold apple cider, tea and assorted soft drinks.

Doughnuttery also has Mini Doughnut Maker Boxes (25 plain mini doughnuts, two tubes of glaze and sprinkles), Mini Doughnut DIY Kits (includes a one-pound package of doughnut mix, a dough depositor, four flavors of sugar and instructions), Doughnut Doggie Treats and swag like T-shirts, votive candles and lip balm. Catering options are available.

The Wisconsin Doughnuttery franchise is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Michael and Laura Karolewicz. Doughnuttery has locations throughout New York, as well as in Arizona and Virginia.

Doughnuttery is the first food business the couple has opened together. They discovered Doughnuttery while visiting New York City. “We went with Doughnuttery after coming across their location at Chelsea Market, and we were jaw dropped by all the unique flavors that they had to offer,” says Laura. “We were looking to bring something back to our hometown in Milwaukee, and that was it! There are a few other places that offer doughnuts, but nothing close to the amount of flavors to choose from.”

The couple hopes to eventually open more Doughnuttery locations in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit doughnuttery.com.