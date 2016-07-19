Easy in the Kitchen

You hear it all the time: “I love to cook…” or “I’d love to learn, but…” Time is an obstacle, especially for people juggling jobs with family. Milwaukee food blogger Philia Kelnhofer understands. Her Five Ingredient Recipes: A Cookbook for Busy People addresses the concerns of anyone who wants to cook meals that taste good but don’t demand hours of prep time. Not every recipe is literally confined to five ingredients—especially if you count salt and pepper, but all are relatively easy. The “yogurt chicken and caramelized onion pasta” requires only four steps in preparation. Kelnhofer quotes Julia Child: “Cooking well doesn’t mean cooking fancy.” Read more of Kelnhofer’s tips at sweetphi.com.