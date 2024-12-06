Easy Ways to Elevate Holiday Entertaining

× Expand photo by dusanpetkovic - Getty Images Holiday buffet

Most of us love a party but not necessarily all the work involved with hosting a festive holiday gathering. If you plan to open your abode to family and friends this holiday season, local pro Charmaine Gunther, a corporate event designer with Zilli Hospitality Group, shares some creative yet low-stress tips for home entertaining this holiday season.

Small-Bite, Budget-Friendly Trends

There’s a resurgence in supper clubs, observes Gunther, and these elements can be implemented into home party settings through supper club staples like relish buffets. “Start with some of the standards such as carrot and celery sticks, black olives, deviled eggs and shrimp cocktail. Try different types of dipping sauces beyond the standard shrimp cocktail sauce to elevate it.”

Many herbs go well with shrimp, such as chives, dill, lemon balm, paprika or rosemary. Recipes abound online for simple three or four-ingredient shrimp dipping sauces.

Fondue pots are another vintage trend that works well at parties and propels conversation. “Try a smoked gouda cheese sauce to elevate the fondue experience. Items you can use to dip in the sauce could be pretzel bites, cubed chicken, different vegetables or sauteed mushrooms,” Gunther recommends. “These are really fun things that people can graze on during a cocktail party, rather than a structured dinner party, and it offers a mix-and-mingle feel.”

For dessert, try a chocolate fondue, with dipping fruit such as pineapple, along with pretzels and marshmallows. Put a twist on chocolate-dipped strawberries by filling a liquid and food syringe (also known as a flavor injector), with Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier or a hazelnut liqueur such as Frangelico, and infuse the strawberries with the liqueur.

A variety of fondue pots can be found online for less than $40, but fondue pots that had been packed away by past generations have found their way into many thrift stores. Gunther notes that not only will you get a good deal at a thrift store, but an older pot will also add retro flair to your holiday party.

Have a Backup Plan and Accept the Unexpected

It’s human nature to forget an ingredient or get distracted and let a sauce simmer for too long or let a loaf of bread overbake. “Always have a Plan B,” Gunther advises. “There are lots of ways to substitute items when making a recipe.” Preplan and include good alternatives to ingredients, which can ease any stress involved with preparing food for a party.

Consider organizing a less-structured event with one-or two-bite foods. “When I bring people to my home, I’ve found that most people don’t want to be structured,” Gunther shares. “They want to enjoy conversation and eat things in one-to-two bites. Make items easy to eat. Avoid offering foods that require a fork and knife if you don’t have adequate seating. Provide foods that are easy to handle so people can move around.”

Because December holidays following Thanksgiving, a holiday known for heavy, rich meals, a menu of small sandwiches with shaved tenderloin, caramelized onions and a dallop of blue cheese spread, served on smaller silver dollar rolls, offers the elements of a main meal with a less-filling, hand-held experience.

Gunther also suggests the “hot beef sundae,” another creative and satisfying hand-held dish. “In a martini glass, layer mashed potatoes, prepared tenderloin tips, a dallop of sour cream, and top it with a small salad tomato to mimic the cherry so it resembles a hot fudge sundae. Guests can walk around and eat it right out of the glass.”

The same effect can be achieved with BBQ themed foods: scoop shredded potatoes into a serving glass, and then top with shredded BBQ pork or chicken. Top the BBQ sundae with sweet and sour coleslaw.

For those that prefer traditional sit-down dinners, beef tips or tenderloin lends to a nice presentation when served over quinoa or herbed mashed potatoes. It can also be served with grilled green and red peppers, asparagus and zucchini.

For vegetarians, Gunther recommends butternut squash ravioli as a nice accompaniment, with hardy vegetables such as grilled zucchini, served with a marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese.

Bottoms Up!

With more people abstaining or cutting back on alcohol, Gunther suggests having mocktail ingredients on hand to craft non-alcoholic spritzers; think club soda and tonics. “And a lot of people are moving away from soda with their mixed drinks, so sparkling water should be a staple,” she adds.

Cocktail smokers allow users to choose different hickories to infuse into beverages by smoking a glass to serve a drink. “Because we’re in Wisconsin, a cherry hickory smoked glass will enhance the flavor of a brandy old fashioned,” Gunther says. Several types of smokers are available online for less than $50.