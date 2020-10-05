Eating Better with Griffin’s Grain-Free Goods

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

John Griffin started baking grain-free cookies for himself, since he has a very limited diet due to a health condition. He started selling the cookies while driving for Lyft and started to hear some good feedback. Over the course of the pandemic, he realized he could actually make a business out of it, that was the birth of Griffin’s Grain-Free Goods. He bakes weekly at MKE Kitchen (531 E. Keefe Ave.) in Riverwest, the shared space and commercial kitchen we’ve featured before.

The company’s mission is to normalize natural eating practices. Griffin was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was a teenager and was actually hospitalized for a few months because of it. Since then, he’s been trying to find food that agrees with his system. He’s been doing a good job of it and feels that food is medicine and other people should pay more attention to what goes in their bodies.

Photo by Tyler Nelson

“It took years and years of having bad experiences with food before I kind of really zoned in on a more holistic path,” says Griffin. “You are what you eat, and what you put into your body affects how your body functions.”

Griffin and his company currently produce two styles of MyCookie, Peanut Butter Chocolate Maple and Maple Lemon. He’s currently working on getting a Cranberry Orange cookie ready for production along with producing a line of crackers.

MyCookies can be found on Griffin’s website and in stores at Beans and Barley, the Riverwest Co-Op, Slow Pokes in Mequon, along with a few others. Griffin is also a regular at the Riverwest Gardeners Market.