Eating the Whole Thing

Most of us are wasteful when it comes to food. California foodie Sherri Brooks Vinton wrote Eat It Up! under the shadow of her state’s drought, a reminder of the vulnerability of our food chain. “We can change the world by simply changing what we have for dinner,” she writes. In many ways, Eat It Up! is a recipe for returning to the kitchen economy of a century ago when stale bread became bread pudding and leftover bones were simmered in a pot of broth. Vinton’s recipes include great ideas for using fruit peels, vegetable stalks, fat and “whole animal dishes” that overlook nothing that is edible. Eat It Up! is a call to arms as well as a cookbook.