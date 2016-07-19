Eating the Whole Thing

Author Sherri Brooks Vinton’s recipe for wasting nothing

Most of us are wasteful when it comes to food. California foodie Sherri Brooks Vinton wrote Eat It Up! under the shadow of her state’s drought, a reminder of the vulnerability of our food chain. “We can change the world by simply changing what we have for dinner,” she writes. In many ways, Eat It Up! is a recipe for returning to the kitchen economy of a century ago when stale bread became bread pudding and leftover bones were simmered in a pot of broth. Vinton’s recipes include great ideas for using fruit peels, vegetable stalks, fat and “whole animal dishes” that overlook nothing that is edible. Eat It Up! is a call to arms as well as a cookbook.