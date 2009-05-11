Egg Roll Wrapped Salmon with a Fennel, Dill and Lemon Cream Sauce

This dish was inspired by combining a few different ethnic cuisines, namely Danish, Chinese and Italian. It occurred to me how easy it is to overcook a piece of salmon, so I thought I would wrap it in an egg roll pastry. I really like the combination of fennel and dill with salmon, and seafood always seems to benefit from a little acid, so I made a light sauce (not to be confused with low calorie) with extra heavy whipping cream and lemon juice.

Ingredient list:

One 4 ounce skinless portion of salmon per person

One bulb of fennel

One bunch of fresh dill

2 lemons

One egg roll skin per portion of salmon

One pint of extra heavy whipping cream

One stick of salted butter

Salt and pepper

Season the salmon with salt and pepper, then wrap each piece with an egg roll skin and seal with a little water on the edge of the dough. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium heat and pour enough grape seed oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Saut%uFFFD the salmon until the dough is nice and brown on all sides.

For the sauce, clean and de-stem the bulb of fennel and slice it thinly. Melt about a third of the stick of butter and saut%uFFFD the fennel until they begin to sweat. Add the whipping cream and slowly bring to a boil, being careful to watch that the cream does not overflow. Let the sauce thicken until you feel it is to your liking, and then add chopped fresh dill and the juice of the 2 lemons. Stir until smooth and turn off the heat.

For your presentation, place your crispy salmon on the plate and spoon the cream sauce over the top, not too much or you'll drown the flavor of the salmon. Garnish with a sprig of dill and serve with your favorite potato or vegetable dish.

Note: You may want to prepare your sauce first, and then the salmon to ensure that it stays crispy.

This is a wonderful dish for any time of year, but I think that citrus always reminds me of summer. Enjoy!