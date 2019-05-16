Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's Bloody Mary Fest

× Expand Bloody mary Fest

Join the Racine Zoo and Shepherd Express in celebrating your Saturday the right way; with a Tito's Handmade Vodka Bloody Mary in hand, listening to music from J. Ryan Trio while overlooking the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline!

Sample some of the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixin's. In true Wisconsin style, that includes 4 beer chasers. At the end of the fest we will reveal the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation.

Worried about the weather? We've got you covered. Literally. There will be a gazebo and a large tent as well as space heaters and fire pits. Weather is showing a high of 70 with rain holding off until about 3 or 4 p.m. Fingers crossed for a lovely day overlooking the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline!

Participating bars/restaurants include:

The Beacon Tavern

Brickhouse

Carriage House

Dinos Riverwest

Ivanhoe

Main Hub

Marci's on Main

The Nash

Pub on Wisconsin

Richards Bar & BBQ

Roberta’s

Roberts Roost

Sazzy B

Steering Cocktails

Plus, our lineup also includes music from the J. Ryan Trio!

Tickets are $28 for general admission or $45 for VIP, which includes an extra hour of socializing with vendors with no wait, a muffin tin to hold your samples that you can take home and free appetizers.Tickets are on sale at ShepherdTickets.com.

Additional food will be available for purchase for general admission ticket holders from these food trucks and restaurants on-site at the zoo:

A&A Café

Corner House Supper Club

Picos Taco Truck

Dannys Meats

Proceeds from this event benefit the health and well-being of Racine Zoo’s wonderful animals, education programs, conservation efforts, grounds maintenance and so much more. Because of you, there is a zoo!