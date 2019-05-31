Everything You Need to Know About Sunday's Boozy Breakfast Club Event

×
Brunch lovers assemble!
Join the Shepherd Express this Sunday, June 2, at Venue Forty Two (1134 N 9th Street), for a top-notch brunch menu catered by Glass + Griddle paired with your choice of up to three breakfast cocktails. Here are the breakfast cocktails we'll be pouring:
Boozy Brunch Cocktail Lineup
- Anodyne Irish Coffees crafted with Jameson Whiskey and Milk & Honey Cream Liqueur
- Boone & Crockett Bloody Marys crafted with Stoli Vodka
- Mimosas crafted with Campo Viejo and Fresh Thyme orange juice
Plus, enjoy DJ'd day drinking jams by Mikey Fast Life.
The doors open at 11 a.m. for general admission ticket holders ($30). There are a limited number of VIP tickets available for $40. VIP tickets include an exclusive tasting hour from 10-11 a.m. and a Summerfest ticket (valued at $23).
Get your tickets here.