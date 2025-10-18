Experience the Yemeni Coffee Shops Opening Across Milwaukee

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Haraz Coffee House - Counter The counter at Haraz Coffee House in Milwaukee

Yemen was the first place in the world to cultivate coffee. In fact, the word “mocha” comes from the name of a Yemeni port city. The historical significance of coffee in this region is highlighted by a number of Yemeni-style coffee shops that have opened around town in recent years. Many such companies have entered the Milwaukee market from their original location of Dearborn, Mich. The shops, with their warm hospitality distinctive presentations of coffee, tea and food items, give an optimal alternative to larger corporate chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts.

The Milwaukee area’s first Yemeni coffee shop, Qamaria (4818 S. 76th St.) opened in Greenfield in January 2024. Co-managers Anas Alhurani and Faraz Shuja take pride in their establishment’s inclusive, welcoming environment, which features a wide open seating area, a fireplace and a kaleidoscopic mural painted by local artist Janine Katbeh.

“We always felt we were missing that third space where you could see people doing homework, on a date or bringing their family to have a good time,” Alhurani recalls. “You can just come to sit and enjoy a good vibe and be around good people.”

Heritage and Modernity

Walker’s Point has Azal (1318 S. First St.), located in a cluster of shops and stores across from Rockwell Automation. Co-managers Musa Jamal and brothers Mike and Bobby Kaid have opened the first franchised location of Azal, drawn to the company’s balance of heritage with modernity. “The idea was to give ritual and craft a home,” Jamal elaborates. “It’s a space where hospitality leads, recipes are intentional, and every cup feels personal rather than transactional.”

Haraz (2900 N. Oakland Ave.) is the first on Milwaukee’s East Side. Manager Mahdi Hassan had always wanted to run his own coffeehouse, and of all the emerging companies, Haraz appealed to Hassan most based on his positive interaction with its owners. “We get a pretty mixed clientele,” Hassan says. “A lot of people have been very supportive and give us great feedback.”

There is also Qahwah House (7981 S Sixth St.) in Oak Creek’s Drexel Town Square, which serves eight different kinds of Yemeni coffee and tea. Additionally, Al Wadi Coffee House (200 W. Layton Ave.), serves Yemeni coffee despite not branding itself specifically as a Yemeni coffee shop; Al Wadi is in fact original to Milwaukee and just unveiled its new drive-thru. Similarly, the recently-opened Muslims of the World (MOTW) Coffee & Pastries (2859 W. Rawson Ave.), offers Yemeni chai on its menu and is notable for having its own spacious prayer room.

Unique Cultural Experience

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. - Interior Decor Decor at Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. in Greenfield, Wisconsin

Several distinguishing characteristics set Yemeni coffee shops apart from traditional coffee shops. For one, customers get a unique cultural experience with their coffee, as every coffee bean found in these shops is imported directly from the Port of Yemen. This is celebrated with beautiful decor like murals and maps of Yemen, copper cup sets, mosaic art and Arabic calligraphy.

“Yemen is known for its geography and climate that make it perfect to grow the coffee beans,” Alhurani explains. “We work with farmers who use all-organic methods of taking care of them and growing them, where the beans are taken to rooftops and sun-dried, which makes the quality very high.”

After beans are harvested and imported overseas, they are roasted in Michigan before being distributed to regional franchises. The taste of Yemeni coffee is described as stronger and less acidic than other coffees. “It’s naturally complex,” Jamal remarks. “There’s notes of dried fig, cocoa, citrus and gentle spice.”

One will find many traditional coffee, tea and refresher drinks on the menus, but Yemeni coffee shops infuse such offerings with alluring blends of imported spices, syrups and flavorings. Coffees are served with various combinations of cardamom, ginger or cinnamon, while specialty lattes may come flavored with pistachio, Nutella, Biscoff or even Banana Bread at Al Wadi. Adeni chai, matcha teas and juice-based refreshers can be served in different flavors as well. Some shops get creative with non-caffeinated drinks like virgin mojitos, smoothies and frappes.

“These drinks open a lot of questions for people to ask about Yemen, where we get to teach people about the culture and region,” Hassan contends. “You feel like you’re happy with what you’re offering people.”

Bakery and Treats

Yemeni coffee shops also offer a unique array of baked goods, treats and breakfast options, including sweet and savory croissants, tres leches cakes, succulent honeycomb, edible chocolate cups and much more. Shops may offer items like meat pies and mini-pizzas, plus Azal features pancakes and waffles on its menu.

Another characteristic of Yemeni coffee shops is that they are open late, typically 11 p.m. or midnight, providing a third space for a neighborhood that does not involve alcohol. Especially in communities with high concentrations of bars, or coffee shops that close early, Yemeni coffee shops offer a solid alternative.

With the Trump administration's tariffs, the cost of importing everything from the coffee itself to spices and syrups to supplies like cups and lids has increased 10-15%. In spite of this, however, many of these companies have remained loyal to their customers in keeping their prices the same. Alhurani notes about Qamaria, “The franchise was very sincere that it didn’t want to add a burden, but unfortunately that affects other things.”

Jamal echoes similar sentiments with Azal, “We’ve kept the same sourcing and quality standards, adjusted planning and logistics, and absorbed part of the impact to keep the guest experience consistent.”

Qamaria has plans to be the first Yemeni coffee company to expand into Madison. Alhurani mentions that the company has received more than 800 franchise applications. “We hope that our next journey in Wisconsin will be the start of being comfortable with the growth, while also maintaining the same level of love and quality,” he adds.