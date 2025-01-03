Explore Spanish Wines Through Milwaukee Wine Academy’s Newest Class

Expand Spanish Wine Scholar study manual

A full-bodied Tempranillo might be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Spanish wines. Yet for those that want to explore the vast styles of vino produced in this Old-World wine country, the Milwaukee Wine Academy’s new Spanish Wine Scholar class, a nine-week program that begins January 18, offers detailed knowledge and expertise of Spain’s wine culture.

The Milwaukee Wine Academy was founded in September 2023 by Jeffrey K. Coleman, professor of Spanish Studies at Northwestern University, and business professionals Tim Cole and Derek Hawkins. (Hawkins has since left the Academy.) Their mission is to make wine approachable and grow a diverse group of wine enthusiasts while learning about different wine styles.

Classes are held at various venues, and at retail locations such as Ray’s Wine and Spirits and Thelma Carol Wine Merchants. Participants taste wines as Coleman teaches the characteristics, culture, notes, acidity and tannins of a featured style or region.

Coleman did a deep dive into Spanish wines for a research project. He took classes through the Wine Scholars Guild and recruited Cole to join him. “It was a fun experience, but there was also a textbook, a syllabus and learning objectives,” Coleman shares. “I have hundreds of flash cards. It was like going back to college, in a way.”

Teaching an in-person class will allow folks to engage with Coleman and ask questions. “We will drink the wine we’re talking about in these chapters. We’re not talking about it theoretically or abstractly but trying different styles. We’ll learn the difference between a Priorat, Reserva or Gran Reserva, and not just the legal differences, but how they should taste and smell.”

The Milwaukee Wine Academy partnered with the Wine Scholar Guild, the national organization that sets up the certifications. In addition to the Spanish Wine Scholar class, the Guild also offers a French Wine Scholar and an Italian Wine Scholar program. A German Wine Scholar class is in the works and is scheduled to launch in 2025.

Bringing Spanish Wine Knowledge to Milwaukee

As a professor of Spanish studies, Coleman knows Spain very well. He’s currently working on a book about Spanish wines. His research led him to Spain’s wine regions to interview winemakers and see the soil, tour the vineyards, and taste the food and wine that’s local to those regions.

Spain is the third largest producer of wine in the world, after Italy and France. “There are so many different styles of wine in Spain. That makes the course very fun but also challenging. You’re learning about all the appellations across the country, and the wine styles.”

La Rioja might be the most well-known region of Spain for many wine drinkers. The area produces varietals such as Tempranillo that pairs well with Midwestern cuisine such as meats and the fish fry tradition. Coleman notes that lesser-known wines such as Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine primarily made in the Penedès region of Catalonia, also goes well with the traditional Milwaukee fish fry.

Sip and Learn

Each week of the Spanish Wine Scholar class will cover a different chapter, with a final exam on March 29. The class entails a decent amount of reading from a logistical standpoint. “There are certain regions you must know, and other regions are for your information. We see the textbook as an encyclopedia of all that is Spanish wine,” Coleman explains.

Students will be tested on the appellations of Spain’s wine regions, take pop quizzes, and learn general, historical and cultural information about the regions. Class discussion involves food, and of course, trying wines from regions that are covered on the day of class.

“You will not just have that information but also experientially understand how these wines taste, and what they can be paired with,” Coleman says. The class is designed for all levels of knowledge, from restaurant and hospitality professionals to causal wine drinkers.

The Spanish Wine Scholar certification can open doors for folks in the restaurant and hospitality industry by providing a deeper knowledge of Spanish wines and food pairings. Wine enthusiasts can use their certification to explore new varietals, share knowledge with friends and family, and be familiar with winemakers if traveling to Spain. There are no official prerequisites, but because of the intensity of the course, Coleman recommends having some baseline knowledge of how wine is made, along with the different styles. One doesn’t need to know Spanish geography, history, or to speak Spanish to follow along; all terms are provided in Spanish and English.

Classes take place at Scout Wine Merchants, in Shorewood. Cost is $949 per student. The class is capped at 10 students, but Coleman says they may be able to open it to more people, depending on interest.

Coleman plans to add a French Wine Scholar class in spring, along with the Italian Wine Scholar program. The Italian program will be structured differently because Italy has so many appellations that the class is split into two separate courses. With Milwaukee’s German heritage, Coleman is excited to debut the German Wine Scholar class in the not-too-distant future.

The Milwaukee Wine Academy also hosts bi-monthly classes and events. They did a wine train event in East Troy over summer, and they participated as a wine sponsor in the Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Best Chefs Wisconsin Gala and Competition held this past November.

“We’re trying to connect to the larger community outside of the classes that we teach,” Coleman says. They are seeking more instructors to teach classes and lead private events. For more information, visit mkewineacademy.com.