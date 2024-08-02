Farm 2 Table Program Yields Fresh Produce, Friendship and Life Skills

× Expand Photo via Centers for Independence Centers for Indepence urban farm Centers for Indepence urban farm

Erin Dentice, supervisor of the LIFE Services and Brain Health Day Program at Centers for Independence (CFI), proudly shows off unique cabbage varieties growing in a field near the busy intersection of Sixth Street and Norwich Avenue, along the Garden District neighborhood’s Green Corridor.

Filderkraut, a unique cone-shaped shaped cabbage, and the vibrant purple kalibos variety, along with a bounty of garlic, lettuce, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, coriander, parsley, potatoes, corn, sorghum and pumpkins, are grown by CFI clients with disabilities.“It’s all about the clients. They take so much pride in what they grow, and it’s wonderful. I’m grateful for their hard work,” Dentice says.

This innovative farming concept, known as the Farm 2 Table program, is in its second season and provides learning opportunities and work skills training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fresh, healthy produce is grown in two hoop houses and the outdoor garden field for local restaurants and sold at a monthly farmers market at the Green Corridor. Some of the produce is donated to local food pantries.

Dentice explains that CFI, once known as Milwaukee Center for Independence, has had a long-standing horticultural program within its LIFE Services day programming for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Brain Health Program serves adults with traumatic brain injuries. Dentice has a strong background in agriculture, having run gardening programs at schools and businesses. She started with CFI in 2022.

There are more than 100 participants in CFI’s LIFE Services and Brain Health Program. Nearly 70 participate in Farm 2 Table doing weeding, watering, planting, harvesting and delivering produce to restaurants.

Set for Success

“It sets the clients up for success, and they drive the decisions made about what they’re engaged in,” Dentice says. Tasks are designated according to a client’s interests, ability, skillset and passion. “If a client is detail-focused, they will pick seeds out of dried coriander. Other clients like to get their hands dirty through weeding and planting.”

Clients that require round-the-clock care and need assistance with feeding tubes or toileting participate in sensory garden health and wellness experiences such as drying herbs for herb bundles or making garlic braids.

The Green Corridor was once an overgrown parcel abandoned by a railroad. More than a decade ago, Bryan Simon of Simon Landscape Company, Inc., along with community leaders and city officials, were instrumental in reviving the space for community garden plots, hoop houses, fruit and nut trees and outdoor market and event space.

The hoop houses on the Green Corridor property had been used by various agricultural groups over the years. After sitting abandoned for a time, the five hoop houses are brimming with greenery again, with CFI using two for the Farm 2 Table program. The other hoop houses are rented by Kaleidoscope Gardens and PepperRich Farm.

Dentice says Simon supports use of the space for educational purposes. He installed crushed gravel along the paths to make the area wheelchair accessible. In one of the hoop houses, Michael Arms from PepperRich Farm helped lay plywood on the ground for wheelchair access.

Specialty Products

Farm 2 Table’s signature item is heirloom tomatoes. Varieties such as moonglow, harvest moon, sart roloise, Amish paste, costoluto Genovese, traveler, Brandywine and more grow in a hoop house on trellis systems that allow clients easy access to the plants.

Eggplant and squash varieties also flourish in the hoop houses. Herbs such as basil and fennel sprout from elevated beds that are wheelchair accessible. The hoop houses are covered in double-plastic and contain fan systems, which extends the growing season.

Other specialty products include loofah; last year’s crop was dried and included as sponges in homemade body care kits sold by the clients. Zinnias are grown in the field for floral arrangements for restaurants.

The Farm 2 Table program sells to Braise, Goodkind and Hot Dish Pantry. Dentice is looking to partner with more restaurants. Those interested can contact her at erin.dentice@mcfihope.org.

The Green Corridor Farmers Market takes place Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sixth and Norwich.

Dentice is particularly excited about the program’s first farm dinner at Braise on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The four course, family style dinner will feature produce grown through the Farm 2 Table program. Also planned is an artist’s gallery.

“The clients love coming to the hoop houses. This isn’t a traditional setting for a day program, which brings out strengths and talents of the clients in the program that you may not see in a classroom or other activity. It fosters strengths and boosts confidence.”

For more information about the upcoming Centers for Independence and Braise farm dinner, visit braiselocalfood.com/farm-dinners/cfi. For more information about Centers for Independence, visit cfihope.org.