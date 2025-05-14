Farmers Markets this May

× Expand Photo via Burlington Farmers Market - burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com Burlington Farmers Market Burlington Farmers Market at Wehmhoff Square

The Pewaukee and Mukwonago farmers markets opened this week, joining the growing list of Milwaukee-area markets that have opened for the summer season. Farmers markets provide opportunities to shop fresh, Wisconsin-grown produce directly from farmers. Many also offer vending spaces for artisanal goods, artists, local food and even live music and entertainment.

Check out these special events happening at local markets this month and view our complete 2025 Farmers Market Guide here.

Burlington Farmers Market: Open Mic with Jeff Peterson

Thursday, May 15

3-7 p.m.

Shop local produce and enjoy live entertainment featuring an open mic event with Jeff Peterson. Learn more here.

Brookfield Farmers Market: Market and More

Saturday, May 17

7:30 a.m. – Noon

Every few weekends, the Brookfield Farmers Market offers a ‘Market and More’ event. This weekend, shop unique arts and crafts for your home and gifting. Plus its plant sale season! Visit brookfieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Kenosha HaborMarket: Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale and Music

Saturday, May 17

9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Featuring two stages, this weekend’s HarborMarket features performances by Moon Child and Jamey Buencamino. The Four Seasons Garden Club plant sale and the Kenosha Public Library’s bookmobile will also be at the market. Visit kenoshaharbormarket.com/music--events.html for more information.

Oak Creek Farmers Market: Puzzle and Game Exchange

Saturday, May 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bring your gently used puzzles and games to the market to exchange for some that are new-to-you. Visit oakcreekwi.gov/visitor/events/farmers-market for more information.

Greenfield Farmers Market: ACOR-TINA

Sunday, May 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy a live performance by ACOR-TINA during the weekly market. Learn more about the market at ci.greenfield.wi.us/1518/Farmers-Market.

New Berlin Farmers Market: Yoga with Joy

Sunday, May 18

8 a.m. – Noon

Every Sunday, the New Berlin Farmers Market offers “Fitness at the Farmers Market” with a free group exercise class from Princeton Club. This week, enjoy a yoga session with Joy. View the full calendar here.

Racine HayMarket: Opening Day + Ghosts in the Gravel

Thursday, May 29

4-7 p.m.

Enjoy the opening of Downtown Racine’s newest night market which offers a mix of local vendors, live music, food trucks, and a beer garden. Ghosts in the Gravel is set to perform live. Learn more about Racine's Haymarket at racinedowntown.com/event/haymarket.