February 2025 Restaurant News

Milwaukee Brewers fans can enjoy more food choices this season at The Alley, a new food truck park that will be located on American Family Field’s left field loge level. The Alley will feature specialty offerings from several local food vendors.

Madison-based Forage Kitchen debuted at the Milwaukee Public Market. Known for hearty and wholesome meals, Forage Kitchen’s “farm-to-fork” approach includes a menu of specialty salads, hearty grain bowls, comforting soups and wraps.

Sofia’s Kitchen & Bar is planned for the former Spicy Tuna space in West Milwaukee. Few details were known at press time, but Sofia’s will offer Mexican cuisine.

Outlaw Oyster, a new eatery that combines the Wisconsin Northwoods smoked fish tradition with the northeast coast’s oyster bars, opened at 6517 North Avenue in Wauwatosa. In addition to an oyster bar, guests can find appetizers such as fried green tomatoes, a lobster claw basket, and smoked salmon carpaccio, along with sandwiches such as lobster roll sliders.

Outlaw Oyster is owned and operated by Devin Eichler, who also owns and operates Crafty Cow.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened another location at 3721 N. Moreland Road, New Berlin, in the former Mod Pizza space. The fast-growing Nashville-style hot chicken chain features tenders, sliders, bites and a “Dave’s Not Chicken” cauliflower-based meatless options for vegetarians.

JR’s Treats, a new snack bar at 628 N. Water Street opened this month and offers Mexican street corn, mini-pancakes, ice cream and other light bites.

Midwest Sad bakery, 770 N. Jefferson Street, is planning a second location in Walker’s Point at 601 S. Sixth Street. The new space will operate as a bakery and deli by day and a speakeasy-inspired space with bar snacks at night. Midwest Sad also sells its cinnamon rolls, krullers, banana pudding and other specialties at Gathering Place Taproom & Patio, in Wauwatosa.

Famous Dave’s will unveil a barbecue shack model that harkens back to its original locations when the chain launched two decades ago. At the new location, scheduled to open in Brookfield on March 27, customers order at the counter and pick up their food or have it brought out to them, rather than the traditional table service.

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant raises a glass celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Champagne Dinner on March 6 at 6 p.m. (dinner at 6:30 p.m.) The five-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Nick Wirth and Chef de Cuisine Brent Davis, will feature an exclusive selection of fine champagnes including Dom Pérignon, Laurent Perrier, Bollinger and more, paired with entrées such as Blakesville Lindeline Cheese with Badger Flame beets, caramelized endive, and Manuka honey; and 35-Day Dry-Aged Striploin with Robuchon potatoes, truffle jus and honey glazed carrots.

Also, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro will host La Fête des Mères on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. This five-course, five-pairing dinner honors the Mères of Lyon, a legendary group of women whose culinary contribution helped shape today’s French food scene.

In honor of chef and cookbook author Jacques Pépin’s 90th birthday, The Jacques Pépin Foundation will host a nationwide fundraising campaign with a special event at the Pfister Hotel. More than 20 of Wisconsin’s chefs, including Mark Weber, Adam Siegel, Justin Aprahamian, Dan Jacobs and Dane Baldwin will create a unique small dish for guests to enjoy at this cocktail-style culinary gathering.

Other participating Milwaukee-area restaurants include the Pabst Theater Group, Bacchus, Lake Park Bistro, Ca’ Lucchenzo, Edison, Buckley’s, Amilinda, Birch, Three Brothers, Goodkind, Egg & Flour Pasta, Matilda Bakehouse, and Pfister Hotel & Grand Geneva pastry chefs.

Lowlands Group’s Fish Fry begins March 5 (Ash Wednesday) and will be available every Friday from March 7 through April 18. While the traditional fish fry is available every Friday at Lowlands Group restaurants and every day at Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Lowlands will ramp up their fish fry flavors and seafood offerings during Lent at all Café Hollander locations, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Benelux, and Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club.

Closures

On the Bus closed after eight years at the Milwaukee Public Market. The restaurant was known for its vegan sandwiches and smoothies, along with and eye-catching counter fashioned from a 1971 Volkswagen Bus.

Third Street Tavern, 1110 N. King Drive, announced its closing via a Facebook announcement. "We are saddened to announce the closure of Third Street Tavern," the statement read. “It’s been an amazing 7 years, and we are very proud of the staff, some of whom have become like family.

“At the end of the day, it was the people that made Tavern a great place to work, eat, and socialize. It was truly like a family corner bar that anchor so many neighborhoods in Milwaukee.” The post cited infrastructure and safety issues in the building that weren’t being addressed by the building’s owners as the reason for the closure.

Marty's Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, ceased operations after 68 years. Marty’s Pizza in Delafield remains open.

Pepi's Pizza, 1329 S. 70 Street, West Allis, has closed. The pizzeria opened in 1953 and operated in various locations on the south and east sides of Milwaukee. They’ve been at the West Allis location since 2019.

Fuel Café, 630 S. Fifth Street, in Walker’s Point, has closed. The motorcycle-themed restaurant operated in Walker’s Point since 2017. Fuel’s original location in Riverwest opened in 1993 and closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.