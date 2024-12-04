Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin Shares Narratives Through Food

× Expand Photo by lila aryan Photography Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala

Did you know that America’s first Black-owned brewery, Peoples Brewery, was born in Milwaukee? Or that Korean fried chicken, a delicacy that is enjoying a moment in the foodie spotlight, originated with Black American soldiers stationed in Korea during the Korean War?

These truths and more unfolded during Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin, an eight-week cultural immersion workshop series, which wrapped up on November 9 with a Reception of Visiting Chefs panel discussion at Radio Milwaukee. The event was the final workshop before the Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala that celebrated and honored both established and up-and-coming culinary professionals. The gala, held November 10, drew more than 400 people.

The Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin is one of the programs of Ubuntu MKE, a cross-cultural incubator that elevates a diverse, inclusive and socially just food community. For more than a decade, Ubuntu MKE founder Yollande Tchouapi has used food to unite individuals and communities through her Afro Fusion line of spices and sauces, and Irie Zulu, her former restaurant in Wauwatosa.

Southern Farmers, American Cuisine

Workshop topics covered the history of southern farmers and their influence on American cuisine; diversity and inclusion of women and the LGBTQ+ community; race relations and Black history; the flavors of Uganda, Ghana and Cameroon; and inner-city food deserts.

Tchouapi observes that the Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin was a remarkable celebration of inclusivity, bringing together people from diverse walks of life.

“The series of events—eight immersive workshops, capped off with our Gala + Best Chefs Competition—united 1,219 individuals from seemingly opposite ends of the spectrum, ranging from C-suite executives to community members, and from native Africans and conservatives to Christians and the LGBTQ+ community, all of diverse races and backgrounds,” she relates.

The event series also gave chefs from an array of different backgrounds, cultures and expertise an opportunity to showcase their talents. Participants included chefs from fine-dining institutions like The Bartolotta Restaurants, to skilled caterers.

“We brought together people to build a larger community centered in love, learning, understanding and unity,” Tchouapi says. “We’re in moment in our state history when people need more connection. The attendance and interest in this series showed to me that connection is a human need, but we’re also in a time where we need it more than ever.”

Diverse Audiences Listen, Learn

× Expand Photo by lila aryan Photography Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala

The Reception of Visiting Chefs panel discussion brought together James Beard Award winners Edouardo Jordan, the chef and restauranteur who earned accolades for JuneBaby, his former southern cuisine restaurant in Seattle, and author and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty.

The panel was moderated by TMJ4 anchorperson Shannon Sims, and Tarik Moody, host of Radio Milwaukee’s culinary podcast “This Bites.” Moody is also a co-founder of Hyfin, a media movement from Radio Milwaukee that celebrates the richness and diversity of Black culture.

Sims and Moody led in-depth conversations about food and identity, how the nations and cultures of Africa influenced cuisine throughout the United States and the world, Black chefs’ significant contributions to food culture, preserving Black culture in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, and the importance of connecting and educating youth through intergenerational traditions like Sunday dinners.

They all shared personal family experiences, and how those stories influenced their food journeys. Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and Fondy Food Center, gave a captivating speech before the panel discussion about reclaiming truths that have been overlooked or erased in food narratives because the stories have been told by voices not connected to Black culture.

“There’s an African proverb that says, ‘until the lion has his own historian, the hunter will always be the victor. Until the lion has its own historian, the hunter will always be the hero. Until the lion has its own historian, truth will never be told,’” Williams said to the audience.

× Expand Photo by lila aryan Photography Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala Best Chefs Wisconsin Competition & Gala

Hear the Experiences from the Storytellers

Tchouapi says Ubuntu MKE is working on creating a YouTube channel where they will upload many of the speeches from the Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin. Currently, readers can visit ubuntumke.com and their social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, @ubuntumke.

Twitty shares stories of the culinary traditions of Africa, African America and the African diaspora through his website, afroculinaria.com. Follow Chef Edouardo Jordan on his Instagram page, @edouardojordan.

Locally, Milwaukee’s Black artists and enterprises share narratives about music and culture on hyfin.org. For more information about Alice’s Garden, visit alicesgardenmke.com.

Tchouapi is already planning a Gala + Best Chefs Competition for 2025. “The Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin was just the beginning! UbuntuMKE is planning more events throughout the year, all focused on our core mission: bringing people together over food to foster open dialogue, connection, learning, culture and mutual understanding.”

Upcoming initiatives include Communal Meals, Cross-cultural Educational Dinners and Ubuntu Cross-cultural Leadership Hospitality. Their Immersive Black History Month Experience: Sunday Brunch in Africa, takes place Feb. 23, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mount Mary University. It will feature a format like the Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin event. Tickets are currently on sale; an early bird special features a 10% discount with code IBHME, through December 31.

“Whenever we gather around the table to share a meal, tensions fade, and we come together in the spirit of good food and meaningful conversation,” Tchouapi concludes.