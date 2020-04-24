From Hooch to Hand Sanitizer

× Expand Courtesy of Central Standard Craft Distillery

With store shelves remaining empty of most cleaning and sanitizing supplies, spirit makers are stepping up to use their alcohol to make hand sanitizer and disinfectant. Milwaukee’s own Central Standard Craft Distillery has joined the ranks of craft distilleries nationwide that have retooled their operations to supply these in-demand products during the pandemic.

Evan Hughes, who co-owns Central Standard with Pat McQuillan, said the idea began March 13, 2020—Friday the 13th, he wryly adds—when they fielded a few calls from smaller, independent assisted living facilities asking for disinfectant spray. “They couldn’t find any on the market to keep their facilities clean,” he says. “Over that weekend, we decided that we have the current materials in-house in order to help these folks, so we decided to make a disinfectant spray.”

Central Standard’s bottling partner, WB Bottle, in Milwaukee, donated the spray bottles. Hughes says they made the disinfectant solution using the recipe provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). By Monday, March 16, they were packaging disinfectant to ship free to those in need, such as at-risk care centers, critical care facilities, first responders, municipal police departments and nonprofits. There is a portion being sold, which helps fund their ability to distill and give it to those that need it, but don’t have the means to pay for it, Hughes adds.

Beginning in April, Central Standard switched from making disinfectant spray to producing hand sanitizer, made with 160-proof alcohol, but they have the capabilities make both, depending on the need. Their hand sanitizer will eventually be available to the general public, but currently Hughes and his team are focusing on getting it those that need it the most, such as at-risk facilities and critical care centers.

The retooling process had ups and downs. “We like to say we’re building the plane as we fly it,” Hughes says. Challenges came from the supply chain, such as sourcing ingredients and some packaging. “But we are so happy and proud of our team. Everyone just flipped on a dime and said ‘okay, we’re doing this for the right reasons.’ Everyone got on board and figured out the process to achieve our outcome and get this stuff out there to start helping people.”

Keeping positive spirits during pandemic

Fans of Central Standard’s rye whiskey, North Wisconsin brandy, New American gin and their other signature products needn’t fear; they’re still distilling spirits and hope to have their new tasting room, 2330 W. Clybourn Ave., open by July. Although bars and restaurants remain closed, their spirits are still available at retail locations throughout Milwaukee. So, remember to think local when stocking the home bar during self-isolation.

Hughes is trying to stay positive, and he’s inspired by the can-do attitudes he’s seen and how people are coming together to help each other. “We’re appreciative to be part of the Milwaukee community, Being a small, local business is obviously very difficult at this time, not just for us but for everybody, so we encourage everyone to support local breweries, local distillers, your local pretzel makers, your local fill-in-the-blank. If you’ve got the opportunity to support somebody that will keep all that money local, versus a large national brand, please chose a local company. We’re all struggling to get through this, and it helps a lot!”

For more information, visit thecentralstandard.com.