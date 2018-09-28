Fuel Café and Too Much Metal Partner for Bucks Bike Ride

Fuel Café 5th St. and Too Much Metal for One Hand are teaming up to bring biking to the Bucks. Cyclists will gather at the 5th Street Fuel Café on Sunday, Nov. 4 for Pedal to the Forum, and take off to the Fiserv Forum where the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings.

The $50 ticket includes one ticket to the game, one pair of Too Much Metal Cream City socks and two Good City Brewing beers.

“We’d love to have a parade of bikes going to see the Bucks game,” Fred Gillich, owner of Too Much Metal for One Hand, said in a press release. “We’re riding over the 6th Street viaduct to the forum to make some rad. We want all kinds of bikes, people and Bucks costumes. We’re hoping that Milwaukee is into bikes and the Bucks. We want to grow this ride into a critical mass type thing, so let's start a new tradition.”

The ride departs at 1 p.m. The game tips off at 2:30. Tickets can be purchased here and at Fuel. Tickets purchased online will be delivered by email and socks will be available for pick up at Fuel the day of the event.

Fuel and Too Much Metal will also hold an additional four viewing parties at Fuel 5th Street. Merchandise from Too Much Metal, beer from Good City Brewing and selected swag from the Milwaukee Bucks will all be available during the parties.

Viewing party dates are:

Friday, Dec. 21: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sunday, March 17, 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Thursday, April 4, 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers