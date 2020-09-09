Gathering Place Brewing Company Offers Festbier and Oktoberfest Bundle

This year put a damper on most group activities, including a lot of Oktoberfest celebrations. Gathering Place Brewing Company didn’t want the pandemic to stop people from participating in their favorite German tradition.

On Saturday, September 12, Gathering Place is releasing Festbier, a Munich Style Festbier in cans and on tap, alongside an Oktoberfest bundle to provide customers with a safe and fun take-home Oktoberfest celebration.

“As a brewery focusing on lagers, the Festbier is one of our most anticipated beers each year,” says Gathering Place founder Joe Yeado. “All of the Festbier for distribution was sold in two days.”

The Oktoberfest bundle is $20, which includes a four-pack of Festbier, a half-pound of Landjager sausage from Usinger’s and a Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzel. Beer can be purchased separately in a crowler, four-pack or case.

“We’re excited to work with Milwaukee Pretzel Company and Usinger’s to offer the Oktoberfest experience at home,” says Yeado. “Oktoberfest is about bringing people together, and while that’s challenging this year, we wanted to bring together some great local businesses.”

Despite not being able to have a traditional Oktoberfest celebration, Yeado hopes the Oktoberfest bundle provides people at least a portion of the fun of Oktoberfest.

Gathering Place’s taproom is open to a limited capacity to allow for social distancing, but to-go orders can be placed on their website for easy curbside pickup.