Gathering Place Brewing Company Reopening June 12

Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.) reopens Friday, June 12 with some key changes to their operations to abide by set guidelines and for the safety of their staff and customers.

New hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers are required to wear masks until they are seated at a table, which will be limited to six customers per socially distant table. There will be no seating at the bar and occupancy is capped at 25% capacity, which means no more than 25 people seated at a time in the taproom.

To celebrate the reopening, Gathering Place is offering deals on products from their online store and beer for carryout, which is still going on. The sale goes through the first weekend of the reopening, starting Friday morning at 9 a.m. and ends Sunday at 10 p.m. Check their website for more on their reopening guidelines and what they have to offer for the sale.