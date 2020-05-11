Gathering Place Brewing Transitions Second Annual Lager and Friends Beer Festival

× Expand kazuma seki Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Lager & Friends virtual festival will take place on Saturday, May 30 from 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to interact with and learn from brewers through panel discussions, brewery tours, and demonstrations the same as the physical festival. This will be Milwaukee’s first virtual beer festival.

“The decision comes as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” says Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing and Lager & Friends festival. “It’s unclear when it will be safe to gather again and that’s forced us to reevaluate the format and execution of Lager & Friends.”

“The new virtual format stays true to the vision of the original festival— to create a unique and engaging experience for attendees to enjoy great lager beer while interacting with brewers from around the country. We feel that, given the circumstances, this is the best way to provide the engaging lager experience that everyone has come to love in a safe and responsible manner.”

The virtual festival will include the same brewers from around the country that were planning to attend the festival this year.

There will be three 35-minute moderated panel discussions focused on:

Lager is Life: why lager is special and why brewers choose to make them

Brewing Better Lagers: technical aspects of lager brewing

Lager in a Hazy World: business challenges of making and selling lager

The virtual festival will include brewery tours and beer demonstrations and will be recorded and made available on the Lager & Friends website.

People can enjoy the taste of the virtual Lager & Friends at home too! Gathering Place will be offering a festival bundle for pickup from the taproom prior to May 30th. The bundle is just $15 and includes a four-pack of the 2020 Lager & Friends collaboration beer (a Landbier by Riverwest Brewing Syndicate Collaboration) and a 10-oz Lager & Friends glass.

For more information and to keep updated on the new, virtual Lager & Friends—visit www.lagerandfriends.com or follow the new Lager & Friends event page on Facebook.