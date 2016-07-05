Gluten-Free, Lean and Vegan

“You are what you eat” may be a truism, but for author Allyson Kramer, every word is true. In her latest cookbook, Naturally Lean: 125 Nourishing Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Recipes—All Under 300 Calories , she recounts her own problems with obesity that resulted from the processed foods with which she grew up. Her solution was to find comfort in “new fruits, vegetables, and grains” minimally processed, which help not only with weight management but also with healthy aging and general wellbeing. Although many of her recipes sound high calorie (witness “cheesy chili sweet potato fries”), all are gluten free, vegan and made with whole food ingredients. Kramer advises pleasure as the secret to keeping healthy. If you don’t enjoy it, you’ll stop eating it. Dig in!