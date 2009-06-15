Green Eggs and...Wine?

Vine reader Jason M. suggested that I write a column about Vinho Verde, the Portuguese "green wine." What follows is...well, I'm not quite sure -- but I know apologies to Dr. Seuss are in order.

Wine is green.

Wine is green?

Green is wine.

Do you like

that wine that's green?

That wine that's green,

That wine that's green,

I do not like

That wine that's green.

"VEEN-ho VER-de"

Is its name.

Can I in'trest

You in same?

Why would I like

That wine that's green?

It sounds bizarre

I'll pass, I'll seem.

But it's bubbly and it's light

Citrus flavors taste so bright

Comes to us from 'cross the sea

Portugal, its home you see?

Summer there is extra-hot:

Temperatures of One-Aught-Aught

So they make a wine to quaff

As at the heat they try to scoff

Tastes like grapefruit juice or Fresca

Less the sweetness, yeah you betcha.

But how will I know

which one to buy?

I get confused

When on the fly.

What you get? It doesn't matter

Gazela, Broadbent, names can scatter.

They'll all taste about the same:

Light, refreshing, tart, and tame.

But why's it green?

I'm glad you asked.

Green means it's young

So you'll be tasked

With drinking it one year within

The time of green wine's bottlin'

Well, let me try it.

Here you go

No need to worry 'bout sippin' slow,

Since alcohol is very low.

A tasty, tasty sippy drink

And honestly I say, I think:

The wine that's green

The wine that's green

I do like the wine that's green!

Now about those eggs...