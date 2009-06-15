Green Eggs and...Wine?

Vine reader Jason M. suggested that I write a column about Vinho Verde, the Portuguese "green wine." What follows is...well, I'm not quite sure -- but I know apologies to Dr. Seuss are in order.
Wine is green.
Wine is green?
Green is wine.
Do you like
that wine that's green?
That wine that's green,
That wine that's green,
I do not like
That wine that's green.
"VEEN-ho VER-de"
Is its name.
Can I in'trest
You in same?
Why would I like
That wine that's green?
It sounds bizarre
I'll pass, I'll seem.
But it's bubbly and it's light
Citrus flavors taste so bright
Comes to us from 'cross the sea
Portugal, its home you see?
Summer there is extra-hot:
Temperatures of One-Aught-Aught
So they make a wine to quaff
As at the heat they try to scoff
Tastes like grapefruit juice or Fresca
Less the sweetness, yeah you betcha.
But how will I know
which one to buy?
I get confused
When on the fly.
What you get? It doesn't matter
Gazela, Broadbent, names can scatter.
They'll all taste about the same:
Light, refreshing, tart, and tame.
But why's it green?
I'm glad you asked.
Green means it's young
So you'll be tasked
With drinking it one year within
The time of green wine's bottlin'
Well, let me try it.
Here you go
No need to worry 'bout sippin' slow,
Since alcohol is very low.
A tasty, tasty sippy drink
And honestly I say, I think:
The wine that's green
The wine that's green
I do like the wine that's green!
Now about those eggs...