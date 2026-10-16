Guy Rehorst, Great Lakes Distillery and the New Era of Wisconsin Craft Spirits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Distillery Guy Rehorst of Great Lakes Distillery Guy Rehorst, founder of Great Lakes Distillery

You may have difficulty recalling an era in the history of the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin when craft spirits weren’t locally made. But at the turn of the century, Milwaukee and Wisconsin hadn’t had a craft distillery since the end of the era of prohibition in 1933. Guy Rehorst and Great Lakes Distillery changed all of that.

Expand Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Distillery Barrel racking at Great Lakes Distillery An employee racks barrels at Great Lakes Distillery. Racking is a process of moving spirits from one container to another.

“When I started, there were local breweries and some wineries. All the spirits on the shelf at bars and retailers were either from Kentucky or Northern Europe. I wondered why there were no Wisconsin spirits,” begins Rehorst. “I had been experimenting with making spirits for my own use for a while and decided to look into starting a distillery. I did the research on the federal and state licensing procedures. There was no law preventing someone from getting a license, but since very few craft distillers existed at that point, there wasn't much information available on the industry level. I figured we were doing something pretty unique and that I could find an audience for well-made spirits.”

But just because you can make local craft spirits—or any local craft fermented beverage—doesn’t spell success for your project. Business and banks, as well as friends and family wondered about the gustatory quality of Rehorst’s beverages and the commercial viability of his enterprise. “Oh, sure, many questioned it,” he says. “I think the people who questioned it most were the bar owners and managers I was calling on. I heard a lot of, ‘Distillery? This is a beer town.’

“Vodka was huge at the time, and many bars stocked at least 20 different brands. I'd walk in with my bottle of vodka, asking the buyer to try it. I was often greeted with an eye roll. Then they'd try it while I was giving them my pitch, and when they realized it was really good and made locally, we had them.”

Wild Success

Expand Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Distillery Great Lakes Distillery Tour A guest enjoys a pour for the tasting portion of one of the Great Lakes Distillery's tours (2025).

By any measure, Rehorst and Great Lakes Distillery has been wildly successful. By 2013, just nine years after the company’s founding, Great Lakes Distillery spirits were distributed to 26 states. But since then, Rehorst and his distillery have changed course.

“Marketing to all those states was nearly impossible for a small business like us,” he says. “We pulled back all sales to Wisconsin several years ago. That being said, we've begun distribution back into Illinois. We’ve also recently filled our first export order to the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.”

From its inception, Rehorst and Great Lakes Distillery have made a priority of using honest, local ingredients—ingredients which make Great Lakes Distillery spirits superior, and which make the distillery the best of neighbors. “Because of its quality, grain from Wisconsin is frequently used by some of the largest distilleries in the United States,” says Rehorst. “Among other ingredients, we use Wisconsin ginseng, which is highly regarded worldwide. We also use Wisconsin cranberries,

Wisconsin honey and Wisconsin apples. And we source many of those ingredients directly from local farms.”

What Rehorst began with Great Lakes Distillery has exploded into a new era of Wisconsin craft distilleries and spirits. Which makes it difficult for us to remember an era when Wisconsin craft spirits weren’t thriving.