When Hair of the Dog Doesn’t Cut It

Can we just admit defeat and not take responsibility for our actions? Oh yes, you drank too much and you’re on the edge of death. The thought of eating makes you want to ralph. Wait, why are you up? Why are you thinking? For heaven’s sake—go back to bed! Here a few ways a collective group of jerks—I mean friends—told me how they cure their hangovers. It’s all very scientific and by scientific, I mean not at all.

I’ll start by giving you my two cents because that’s all I have left after a night out. At a spry 28 years old, I try not to have a hangover, but there’s nothing like some ibuprofen and a coke to help my painfully hungover tub of irresponsibility rally and get to work…or just get up. That I know for sure works for me and, according to my less-than-scientific poll, lots of others.

Here are some possibilities of things you can take in combination to see which one works best for you.

Fluids, lots of fluids: Gatorade, Powerade, Coke, Diet Coke, beer, a Bloody Mary, coconut water, chocolate milk, water, green juice, wine, orange juice, Glacéau smartwater, SPORTea and Emergen-C.

Things you can eat (not all are food): McDonald’s and other greasy food, fruit (especially apples and pineapple), B vitamins, zinc, vitamin C, BC Powder (over the counter headache powder), an avocado sandwich, Noodles & Company, spicy food, menudo (a spicy Mexican soup made from tripe) and (shudder) a gas station breakfast burrito.

Here are some solid combination suggestions from people truly trying to be helpful.

Kelsey suggests being preventative by drinking three big glasses of water the night before and a few nighttime Advils (and then two immediately the next morning). And her failsafe if things go unplanned the night before: charred toast. Apparently activated charcoal removes toxins like the artificial sweeteners and chemicals found in mixed drinks from the body.

Samuel thinks he has the answer by drinking a small glass of orange juice and a small glass of Coke. He also suggests sleeping another hour and then having a greasy breakfast of eggs and bacon.

Kent says to take four Ibuprofens with the following concoction of Emergen-C with 12 ounces of SPORTea. He notes that you should be good as new within an hour.

Hopefully these help you with your hangover, or maybe just help you realize that you’re too old to rage like you’re 21.

Find more snarky comments and less-than-helpful hangover tips by Maggie Skinner on Girl Meets Beer on Facebook and Twitter, or send your home girl an email at beerblog@shepex.com.