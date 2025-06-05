Halal Restaurant Week Highlights Diverse Halal Dining Throughout Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Facebook - Onesto Onesto Onesto

Twelve restaurants throughout Milwaukee will participate in the third annual Halal Restaurant Week, taking place in Milwaukee June 7 through 15. Each restaurant will feature specially crafted offerings of halal-certified foods.

“Halal” is an Arabic word that means “permissible” in English. Halal food, specifically meat, must be prepared according to Islamic dietary law. Halal foods are free from pork, pork products, alcohol and certain dairy items.

Halal Restaurant Week is organized by Eat Halal Milwaukee, an initiative that strives to diversify the halal cuisine available in the city while fostering community and highlighting the diverse and growing halal dining scene.

Participating restaurants in Halal Restaurant Week:

Expand Photo by Jake Luo via Google Reviews Stone Bowl Grill Stone Bowl Grill

Amilinda, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Mr. B’s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse, 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Fitzy’s Cafe, 424 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay

Hue Asian Kitchen, 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Joey Gerard’s - A Bartolotta Supper Club, 5601 Broad St., Greendale

K-Pot, 4902 S. 74th St., Greenfield

Onesto, 221 N. Broadway

Smoke Shack, 332 N. Milwaukee St.

Stone Bowl Grill, 1958 N. Farwell Ave.

Sweet Diner, 239 E. Chicago St. #103

TomKen’s Bar & Grill, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine, 1505 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Several participating restaurants and restaurants which participated in previous years are also offering halal specials on June 6, this year's Eid day in the Islamic calendar. For more information, visit eathalalmke.com/hrw or follow Eat Halal MKE on Instagram.