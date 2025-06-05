Halal Restaurant Week Highlights Diverse Halal Dining Throughout Milwaukee

Photo via Facebook - Onesto
Onesto
Twelve restaurants throughout Milwaukee will participate in the third annual Halal Restaurant Week, taking place in Milwaukee June 7 through 15. Each restaurant will feature specially crafted offerings of halal-certified foods.
“Halal” is an Arabic word that means “permissible” in English. Halal food, specifically meat, must be prepared according to Islamic dietary law. Halal foods are free from pork, pork products, alcohol and certain dairy items.
Halal Restaurant Week is organized by Eat Halal Milwaukee, an initiative that strives to diversify the halal cuisine available in the city while fostering community and highlighting the diverse and growing halal dining scene.
Participating restaurants in Halal Restaurant Week:
Stone Bowl Grill
- Amilinda, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- Mr. B’s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse, 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
- Fitzy’s Cafe, 424 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay
- Hue Asian Kitchen, 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- Joey Gerard’s - A Bartolotta Supper Club, 5601 Broad St., Greendale
- K-Pot, 4902 S. 74th St., Greenfield
- Onesto, 221 N. Broadway
- Smoke Shack, 332 N. Milwaukee St.
- Stone Bowl Grill, 1958 N. Farwell Ave.
- Sweet Diner, 239 E. Chicago St. #103
- TomKen’s Bar & Grill, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
- EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine, 1505 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
Several participating restaurants and restaurants which participated in previous years are also offering halal specials on June 6, this year's Eid day in the Islamic calendar. For more information, visit eathalalmke.com/hrw or follow Eat Halal MKE on Instagram.