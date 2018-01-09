Healthy, Affordable Foods at Pete's Fruit Market

Milwaukee’s near South Side has seen fresh produce markets come and go over the last few decades. Then along came Pete Tsitiridis, who in 1992 started Pete’s Fruit Market as an open-air fruit and vegetable stand on Union Street, off 17th and Greenfield. The stand eventually became a permanent grocery store serving a diverse neighborhood that had few healthful food options. This past September, Pete’s, known for quality yet affordable produce, opened a second location at 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Pete’s originally formed in 1976 in Waukegan, Ill., said Pete’s daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Tsitiridis. She’s married to Pete’s son, Theodore, and Pete’s kids are involved with store operations. Pete has an engineering background but always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and he started Pete’s Fruit Market’s Waukegan store to make money when architectural engineering work was slow. He sold the Waukegan location before opening in Milwaukee.

For years, Pete’s sought a site for a second location, and eventually a unique opportunity arose. A building on MLK Drive that formerly housed a Walgreen’s and a Time Warner Cable store was set to have Dollar Tree move in. The corporate discount chain got as far as placing product on the shelves, but residents, who were initially promised a grocery store in the space, protested. Through a resistance spearheaded by District 6 Ald. Milele Coggs, Dollar Tree was denied a food license by the Common Council, and never opened.

SH Acquisition LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, bought the property. Coggs approached Pete’s about opening in the space, Anne Marie said, because they’d be a good fit for the community.

“Our residents have spoken out about wanting a new market and we are thrilled to make that a reality. Pete’s Fruit Market allows our residents to buy nutritious and healthy food to feed their families, which will have a tremendous impact as we continue working to attract other new businesses to the neighborhood and eliminate health disparities,” Coggs stated in a Sept. 8, 2017 press release.

Both Pete’s locations carry a colorful canvas of fruits and vegetables, with slight adjustments to suit the demographics of each neighborhood. Some produce items are displayed for purchase in baskets, arranged farmers market-style. The visually appealing produce departments make healthy eating enticing, and so do Pete’s prices—a sales flier advertising Thanksgiving holiday specials boasted jumbo sweet potatoes for 39 cents per pound, four lemons for $1, and Honeycrisp apples for $1.99 a bag.

“People like the layout and find it a good way to buy fruits and vegetables on a budget,” said Anne Marie. Pete’s obtains much of its produce from a marketplace in Illinois, as well as from a Kenosha farm. They also source from other local farms when possible.

The new location has a meat and butcher counter with smoked meats, and an array of fish, including catfish. Anne Marie noted that although the North Side store presently lacks a deli like the one found at the South Side store, plans are in the works to add one. Both stores carry shelf-stable groceries and pantry staples. Pete’s also offers catering, party trays and gift baskets.

Pete’s also partners with nonprofits. They donated vacant land near the Union Street store to UW-Extension and CORE El Centro to use for urban agriculture and community education.

For more information, visit petesfruitmarket.com.