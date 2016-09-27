Home Cooking the Southern Soul Way

Although she grew up and currently lives in Tennessee, Cassandra Harrell was a well-known Milwaukeean from the ’90s through the ’00s for the business she ran with her husband, Earl’s Southern Catering. The Bucks were among their clients. Harrell’s new book, Soul Food Advisor , includes some of the dishes that made her locally famous. She describes how to make one-pot meals such as black-eyed peas and okra, hardy soups and signature Southern dishes like chicken fried steak, catfish fillets and fried chicken. Harrell also gets down to basics with recipes for piecrust, gravy and seasoned salt.