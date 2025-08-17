Hot Spots for Outdoor Drinking and Dining this Summer

× Expand Photo via Screaming Tuna - Facebook Screaming Tuna MKE - Patio The riverfront patio of Screaming Tuna's Milwaukee location

Barnacle Bud’s

Expand Photo courtesy of Barnacle Bud's Barnacle Bud's patio

1955 S. Hilbert St.

You almost think you’re enjoying a drink dockside in Key West, but blink, and familiar Milwaukee landmarks swim into view. Barnacle Bud’s is hidden among the city’s old warehouses and grain elevators and is filled with nautical charm. The main draw is a large wooden deck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. The menu offers casual fare—mainly sandwiches and seafood baskets. This is one of Milwaukee’s most unique summer spots. (David Luhrssen)

Blackbird Bar

3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

This Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee winner is a great patio for hanging out and relaxing while leisurely enjoying an extensive list of beer, wine and spirits. There’s a happy hour every day. Who could ask for more? Well, step inside, you’ll find that Blackbird has old-school pinball machines. (Harry Cherkinian)

Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria

Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group Blue Bat patio

249 N. Water St.

Blue Bat Tequilaria brings global street food energy to Milwaukee with bold tacos, craveable apps, and the city’s first Tequilaria—featuring over 160 tequilas. Settle into a fun, laid-back vibe indoors or soak up the sunshine on their lively patio. Whether you’re new to tequila or a seasoned sipper, the team’s got you covered. It’s a little Jalisco, a whole lot of Milwaukee, and the ultimate spot for summer hangs. (Sandy Reitman)

Boone & Crockett

Expand Photo courtesy of Boone & Crockett Boone & Crockett patio Boone & Crockett patio at night

818 S. Water St.

Boone & Crockett serves classically crafted cocktails for adventurous palates—pretentious drinks without the pretentiousness. Sip expertly made libations on a massive riverside patio, catch live events at The Cooperage, and grab a bite from rotating food trucks. With boat launch access and a laid-back vibe, it’s the perfect place to explore new frontiers, drink by drink. (Sandy Reitman)

Goodkind

1457 S. Wentworth Ave.

Tucked in a quiet corner of Bay View, Goodkind offers a menu of classic yet classy cuisine alongside craft cocktails, wine and beer. Their charmingly rustic patio features artisanal wood tables, large planters and a backdrop of wood and brick that matches their fresh take on “old world” dishes like lavender and anchovy rubbed leg of lamb and champagne battered mushrooms. Tables outside are first come, first serve. (Caroline Dannecker)

Hubbard Park Lodge

Expand Photo: Visit Milwaukee Hubbard Park Beer Garden Hubbard Park Beer Garden

3565 N. Morris Blvd.

Tucked between a busy stretch of Oakland Avenue in Shorewood and nestled next to the Milwaukee River, the best way to get to Hubbard Park Lodge may be via the Oak Leaf Trail. This wooded getaway from urban bustle is an outdoor beer garden with picnic tables and cabanas for rent. Hungry? A Friday Fish Fry, Sunday Brunch and a Mother’s Day Brunch are all on the calendar. The Lodge and River Club buildings are also available year-round for special events like weddings and receptions. (Blaine Schultz)

The Lost Whale

Expand Photo via Lost Whale - Facebook Lost Whale - Patio Lost Whale's patio

2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Named after an April Fool’s prank, The Lost Whale in Bay View doesn’t joke when it comes to cocktails or a delightful night out. The menu boasts a seasonal selection of craft cocktails perfect for enjoying on the small but colorful patio. Pair your cocktail with a board game and food from Pallino Burger (serving on the patio most nights) for a perfect Midwest evening. (Caroline Dannecker)

Milwaukee Sail Loft

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Sail Loft - Facebook Milwaukee Sail Loft Milwaukee Sail Loft's patio in summer

649 E. Erie St.

Milwaukee Sail Loft has been a top-rated waterfront destination for brunch, lunch or dinner. Dock and dine along the harbor, enjoy sunset views from the riverside patio, and savor fresh, from-scratch cuisine crafted with natural, sustainable ingredients. Located in the Historic Third Ward, Sail Loft blends maritime charm with modern flair—perfect for cocktails, casual meetups, or unforgettable nights out in one of the city’s most scenic spots. (Sandy Reitman)

Mothership

2301 S. Logan Ave.

While known for their humorous fondness for Hamm's Beer, The Mothership in Bay View has an extensive cocktail and spirits list that includes reliable “OG” favorites, remixed “OG” drinks with the bar's unique twists, “Mothership in Paradise” tiki-style cocktails made with fresh squeezed juices and house-made syrups. Ricky Ramirez has created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere with his charming neighborhood destination, unafraid of taking bold progressive stances or of having a bit of fun with their social media presence. (Ben Slowey)

Editor's Note: This article appears as it was published in the August magazine. The Mothership was damaged by flooding in August and has temporarily closed.

Palomino

2491 S. Superior St.

Dark and woody as a Northwoods bar, Palomino opens up in the warm months with a corner patio near the gateway where traffic from the Hoan Bridge empties into Bay View. Hedged from the sidewalk by potted flowers, with a view of the leafy park where the Bay View Rolling Mill once stood, the patio sits at an intersection of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, with great music from the Stooges, the Ramones and slammin’ ‘80s hardcore on the speakers. (David Luhrssen)

Screaming Tuna MKE

106 E. Seeboth St.

Screaming Tuna MKE serves sustainably sourced seafood with something for everyone—from sushi and short ribs to vegan and gluten-free dishes. Enjoy inventive Japanese fusion and classic sushi, all clearly labeled for dietary needs. Sip world-class sakes, wines, local brews, and original craft cocktails at the riverside bar. Voted Milwaukee’s #1 Sushi multiple times by our Shepherd Express readers, they serve bold flavor with a conscience. (Sandy Reitman)

Sobelman’s

Expand Sobelmans

1900 W. St. Paul Ave.

The chairs and tables are parked out front for warm summer afternoons and hot summer nights at Sobelman’s original Menomonee Valley location. The place earned its rep for great hamburgers, but before you knew it, Sobelman’s pushed to the top of the race to serve the most elaborate Bloody Marys in town. They can be a meal by themselves, complete with Colby jack cheese, a pickled Polish sausage, an asparagus, a shrimp … You get the picture. (David Luhrssen)

Tied House Milwaukee

124 N. Water St.

Tied House Milwaukee is a welcoming craft cocktail bar in the Historic Third Ward. It offers innovative, seasonal drinks in a warm, stylish space rooted in community, connection, and hospitality. Enjoy culinary cocktails indoors or on the all-seasons patio. Whether relaxing with friends or exploring bold new flavors, it delivers a memorable, inclusive cocktail experience year-round. (Sandy Reitman)