Inaugural Art Vs. Food Gala to Support Arts @ Large Programs

As a proud Walker’s Point business, the folks at Arts @ Large acknowledge that they are in the center of Milwaukee’s foodie scene, so why not combine art and food in a creative way for a unique fundraising gala?

The first Art Vs. Food, presented by the Brewers Community Foundation to support the mission of Arts @ Large, takes place May 30 at the Arts @ Large Community Center. The evening opens with a VIP cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission 6:30 p.m.

“Being an arts organization, we went back to the drawing board—literally—to reimagine a gala fundraiser for our organization,” says Joel Cencius, executive director for Arts @ Large. “We wanted to create a new signature event that truly highlighted all we do here at Arts @ Large. For its first year, it was important to launch it right here at our Community Center.”

Promising “a feast for all five senses,” the gala will pair Milwaukee artist Letasha Smith with local chefs Nicolas Ramos and Citali Mendiea-Ramos of Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen, in West Allis. Smith will create a painting in real-time while guests participate from their tables throughout their meal. Each course will include a participatory art element that corresponds with Smith’s live art.

Art will also be on each table as a take-home keepsake, and the menu itself was designed to match the colors that Smith will incorporate into her piece. Smith, an interdisciplinary visual artist-educator, has fostered artist spaces through Arts @ Large with school residencies, workshops and community events. She also facilitates Arts @ Large workshops such as peace-banner painting, sound bowls canvas painting and face painting at the Arts @ Large Block Party.

During the VIP Cocktail Hour, guests will learn how to mix craft cocktails using bitters, dyes and natural ingredients while learning about the history of cocktail making and spirits. Non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Dinner chefs Nicolas Ramos and Citlali Mendiea-Ramos founded Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen, in West Allis, in 2006. They specialize in foods inspired by Latin cuisine flavors, including tapas, soups, salads and entrees.

Stephanie Brown from WTMJ-TV’s “Steph Connects” will be the evening’s emcee. Guests can enjoy musical recordings from the Arts @ Large’s Jam House sessions. There will be a silent auction featuring numerous art and food-themed packages from area businesses including Central Standard Distillery, Bay View Printing, Lakefront Brewery, Odd Duck and Arts @ Large. There will also be a raffle, a special presentation by local artist Kieran Vedula of Flutes at Dawn, and opportunities to learn about and support the work of Arts @ Large.

Since forming in 2001, Arts @ Large has activated Milwaukee’s communities with multifaceted arts-rich, lifelong learning programs. They strive for all Milwaukee residents have access to the arts regardless of age, race or socioeconomic status.

“This gala fundraiser will be unlike anything people have attended before. Our artists are working directly with our chef and bartending team to curate an experience that will take attendees on a flavor profile journey throughout the night,” shares Cencius.

Sponsorships and silent auction donations are still being accepted. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit artsatlargeinc.org/visit/artvsfood.