J. Wonderland’s Global Spin on Sweet Treats

Since opening J. Wonderland crepes, waffles and sweets this past June inside Pita Palace (789 W. Layton Ave.), owner Boythayna “Beth” Sharid continues to challenge herself with new and creative offerings while weaving her artistic talents and global flavors into crepes, waffles, baklava, cake and more.

Sharid was born in Kuwait. Her family had also lived in Iraq and Jordan. While in Iraq, she learned how to sew custom apparel. In 1995, Sharid was asked by her family to bring her younger brother, who has Down’s Syndrome, to America. Her parents and her older brother, then an engineering student at UW-Madison, were already in Wisconsin.

After settling in Racine, Sharid learned how to make desserts while working at Larson’s Bakery, known for the famous Kringle. “I got that job by bringing in a decorated Christmas cake,” Sharid recalls. “They were impressed and told me I could start the next day.”

Sharid sewed custom clothing and continued to work in bakeries. She further honed her skills in the bakery department at Piggly Wiggly, in Oak Creek. Her accomplishments there include crafting a dozen varieties of individual cheesecakes in cups. She regularly watched the Food Network and took some cake decorating classes.

The 2007 recession affected the demand for custom-made clothing. “I wanted more creativity and income potential, so started own catering business from my home,” Sharid says. She met Yousef Abdallah, owner of Pita Palace, and she started baking holiday specialties for the restaurant. They later partnered to build out space in the west end of the restaurant for J. Wonderland.

Putting Signature Spins on Sweet Favorites

× Expand Photo: J. Wonderland - Instagram J. Wonderland crepes J. Wonderland crepes

Sharid is always challenging herself and often doesn’t use recipes but rather replicates tastes from items she tries, and then adding her own touches. J. Wonderland’s grand opening in June featured a 20-foot crepe made with fruit including 15 bananas, 60 sheets of crepes and five bottles of Nutella topping. It was displayed across six restaurant tables. “I wanted to challenge myself to do the longest crepe in the world,” she says. (A recording of the crepe being made is on Pita Place’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PitaPalacemke).

Beautifully decorated crepes are made from scratch and are available in fruit (banana, strawberry, kiwi and mango), chocolate peanut, the Reese’s Peanut Butter or Oreo, Snickers, Twix and M&M crepes. Sharid custom-makes crepes for requested flavors or certain dietary requests (J. Wonderland is not a gluten-free or nut-free facility).

Baklava varieties are influenced by the flavors of turkey and Greece, the countries from where Baklava is believed to have originated. Styles and flavors vary from culture to culture. Honey and walnut baklava are one of the more common styles. Sharid’s Turkish baklava has a unique taste that’s moist and made with milk, ground Turkish pistachios and sugar syrup less sweet than honey. Turkish pistachios have a strong, nutty and slightly sweet taste.

Another variety of baklava, which Sharid says is “more of a Greek style, but made my way” has four types of nuts—almonds, walnut, pecan and pistachio. She combines different butters such as ghee. She plans to offer a dozen varieties of baklava. Although she makes most items from scratch, the phyllo dough is purchased because making that dough requires specially skilled people and lots of space.

Photo: J. Wonderland - instagram J. Wonderland cakes J. Wonderland cakes

Cakes include tiramisu, made with Italian coffee and French cream, and Triple Chocolate, with light, creamy chocolate between the chocolate sponge. That cakes are light, moist and melt in your mouth. There are four flavors of Arabic ice cream, which Sharid notes is a two-day process to make. It has a stretchy texture that’s rich and slightly sweet.

Healthier options include cake pops made with no added sugar. The sweetness comes from dates. The menu also features fresh-made fruit juices, and teas flavored with healthy herbs like mint, cinnamon or cardamom.

Sharid offers catering and custom orders. Her new chocolate fountain is available for rent for fondue parties at J. Wonderland. “My vision is to keep aiming higher,” she concludes, “I’ve never been one to sit in a corner but instead grow J. Wonderland.”

For more information, visit jwonderland.com.