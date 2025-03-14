James Beard-Nominated Chef Gregory León of Amilinda

× Expand Photo via Amilinda - amilinda.com Chef Gregory León of Amilinda

For Chef Gregory León of Amilinda, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year. The acclaimed chef received his fourth James Beard Award nomination, making it to the semifinalist round in the Outstanding Chef category—a national competition. In addition, Amilinda celebrates10 years in their brick-and-mortar location at 315 E Wisconsin Ave.

León was also nominated for the Outstanding Chef category last year. He was a finalist for a regional James Beard award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2022 and 2023. He and his former partner, Orry, launched the concept for Amilinda with pop-ups in 2013. Chef Nell Benton, who had owned The National Café at the time, invited them to use her space for Amilinda dinners. They opened Amilinda’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2015.

Amilinda has been in national foodie spotlights such as Eater’s essential Milwaukee restaurants list. Despite the accolades, León recognizes that nobody does it alone, and he firmly believes in paying it forward—especially in these times.

“This year’s James Beard Award recognition reflects not only on me but also on my staff,” he says. “I don’t do everything. I’m surrounded by great, hardworking, dedicated humans who bring their best every day. This is not a reflection on me, but also on them.

It also means we’re doing something right at Amilinda. It’s nice to be recognized for your hard work, especially by a group of people that you admire and have been following during your whole career and have influenced you and what you do.”

High Expectations

Reaching an esteemed level in the culinary world can force chefs and their staff to up their games, but does it add additional pressure? For León, high expectations are business as usual.

“We always set expectations very high. I think that’s why we’ve gotten recognized by the foundation for four years in a row,” he says. “None of us are looking to do a mediocre job, and so this does help us keep momentum and set higher goals for ourselves.”

He adds that except for sous chef Ethan Daugherty, none of his staff has experienced a James Beard Award nomination process. “We had a conversation about how the James Beard Award nominations brings in special class of people that, in their minds, set their expectations higher. So, there’s a little more pressure, but it’s best to stay focused on what we’re doing and give the guest the best experience possible.”

For a mid-sized city, Milwaukee has a large pool of James Beard Award nominees. León is among a group that includes Sanford "Sandy" D'Amato and Justin Aprahamian (Sanford); Ross Bachhuber and Sam Ek (Odd Duck); Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite (Dan Dan, EsterEv); Kyle Knall (Birch); Adam Siegel (Lupi and Iris, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro); Karen Bell (Bavette La Boucherie); Justin Carlisle (Ardent); Jason Gorman (Potowami Bingo Casino’s Dreamdance Restaurant); Thomas Hauck (c.1880); Jan Kelly (Meritage); Peggy Magister (Crazy Water); David Swanson (Braise); Thomas Peschon (The Riversite); and Dominic Zumpano (Umami Moto).

As for James Beard Award winners, Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat won for Best Chef, Midwest in 2022. He was a semifinalist in 2019 and 2020.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Amilinda Amilinda

Fantastic Numbers

“For the size of the city, I think we have a fantastic number of talented humans beings working in the restaurant industry here. I think it tells people that we’re not a flyover state. It’s a place where people will find world-class cuisine,” León affirms. “My only pause is that there’s so much light shining on Milwaukee’s food scene now that it’s not going to stay as cool as it is if you have an influx of people moving here from other places!”

León’s ethos includes giving back to the community, particularly in today’s political climate. He hosts or participates in fundraisers for organizations including Vivent Health, Table Across Borders, and the Ronald McDonald House. He also mentors aspiring restaurateurs.

“We have a gentleman here now in our kitchen who is in his 40s and has a dream of opening a food truck, but he has never worked in the food industry. We’re teaching him knife skills, how to order supplies, and how a food business operates.”

Amilinda chefs will participate in the Jacques Pépin's 90th Birthday Gala on March 24, in the Pfister Grand Ballroom.

Finalists for the James Beard Award Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced April 2, and the winners will be announced June 16 at the ceremony taking place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“Maybe the fourth time is a charm,” León says. “It’s an incredible honor, not just me but for my entire staff.”