Joey Chestnut to Participate in State Fair Cheese Curd Eating Championship

Fresh off his world record-breaking performance at the 2018 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. (74 hot dogs in 10 minutes), Joey Chestnut will compete in next month's first-ever Cheese Curd-Eating Championship at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The competition will go down at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at the Associated Bank Amphitheater.

Starting with the event at the State Fair, Major League Eating (the governing body of all stomach-centric sports) will add the cheese curd-eating discipline to their annual slate of sanctioned eating competitions and the winner competitive eater will set the world record (previously not set).

“Success will need to be earned at The Wisconsin State Fair Cheese Curd Eating Championship,” says Major League Eating emcee Sam Barclay. “Hand speed will be key, capacity will be a challenge—and every eater’s ability to overcome their dairy tolerance will be put to the ultimate test.”

“We are excited to announce the addition of the Cheese Curd Eating Championship as the newest can’t-miss event during this year’s State Fair,” said Kristi Chuckel, Communications Director, Wisconsin State Fair Park. “There is no better place to unite cheese lovers and competitive eaters!”

Top eaters in attendance include, No. 1-ranked Joey Chestnut from San Jose, Calif., the No. 6-ranked Gideon Oji from Morrow, Ga., the No. 8-ranked Darron Breeden from Orange, Va., the No. 40-ranked Matthew Raible from Edwards, Ill. and the No. 45-ranked Andrew Kogutkiewicz from Racine, Wis.