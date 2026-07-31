July 2026 Milwaukee Restaurant News

× Expand Photo by Sheridan's via TripAdvisor Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast in Cudahy, Wisconsin (2016)

Hospitality industry professionals/newlyweds Brendan Cleary and Caitlin Kohlbeck plan to transform the former The Sheridan’s bed and breakfast boutique hotel (5133 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy) into South Shore Cocktail Club Bar & Bed. The couple purchased Sheridan's for $1.7 million and expect to open the bar and bed concept this fall. The property, near Sheridan and Warnimont parks, features a historic main hotel building, a one-level motel-style building, and a courtyard.

Cafe Zagora Polish restaurant and grocer is planned for the former Riverwest Co-op space at 733 E. Clarke St. Details are emerging, but the restaurant may fuse Riverwest Co-op faves with Polish-inspired fare. The word Zagora means “past the mountain’” and is a designation given to the Riverwest neighborhood by Polish immigrants.

Trap Kitchen will open at 551 W. Becher St. The restaurant will offer Southern comfort food such as fried chicken, greens, macaroni and cheese, pot roast and a Saturday brunch. Owner Wanda Smith had previously owned East Side Pub & Grill.

This and That

Lakefront Brewery is partnering with Sil’s Mini Doughnuts to produce Sil’s Mini Donut Ale, a beer exclusive to the Wisconsin State Fair.

Closings

Cafe Corazon will permanently close its Bay View location at 2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Owners George and Wendy Mireles opened Cafe Corazon’s first location in the Riverwest neighborhood at 3129 N. Bremen St. in 2009. They opened the Bay View location in 2016, followed by a Brown Deer location at 4102 W. Bradley Road in 2022. The restaurant also had a spot at the Mequon Public Market from 2019 to 2022.

Café Corazon’s Riverwest and Brown Deer locations will remain open.

After more than two decades in business, The Soup Market will close its three Milwaukee area locations (2211 S. Kinnickinnic Ave; 5330 W. Vliet St.; 5300 S. 108th St., Hales Corners). The business was also a vendor at area farmers markets.

Soup Market owner Dave Jurena stated to local media including WISN that “he received an eviction notice from the landlord of The Soup Market's Bay View location on Kinnickinnic Avenue ‘for non-payment of rent’” after repeatedly asking the building’s owner to repair the HVAC system so the business space would have air conditioning.

The Water Street Brewery Group closed Vagabond (1122 N. Edison St.) on July 18. “We are grateful to everyone who has made Vagabond part of their story,” said Matt Schmidt of Water Street Brewery Group in a press release. “Our team, our guests, our neighbors, and the downtown community have all helped shape what Vagabond became. As we look ahead, we remain excited about future opportunities to grow, evolve, and bring memorable food, drink, and hospitality experiences to more guests throughout the Milwaukee metro area.”

The group’s other locations, The Harp, Trinity, The Brewery, and Water Street Brewery locations in Oak Creek, Delafield, and Grafton, remain open.