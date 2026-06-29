June 2026 Milwaukee Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via Brim Café and Catering - Facebook Brim Café and Catering Brim Café and Catering on Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee (2026)

Brim Café & Catering opened at 622 W. Lincoln Ave., in the Lincoln Village neighborhood. The breakfast and lunch café features coffee and coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Expand Photo via Oscar's Frozen Custard - Facebook Reopening - Oscar's Frozen Custard Brookfield The ribbon is cut at Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield, Wisconsin during its Grand Opening after being rebuilt (2026)

Milwaukee attorney Adella Deacon will soon open BLK Coffee at 2126 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The café, which will serve coffee and pastries, is part of Deacon’s grander vision for the former Blood Bank building, which she purchased and is renovating into a development named Eban—a West African Adinkra symbol of love, safety and security. The building will serve as a community hub that includes MKE Black, along with office space, salon suites and a childcare center.

Oscar’s Frozen Custard officially reopened their location at 21165 E. Moreland Blvd., in the Town of Brookfield. A fire destroyed the original building in 2024. Oscar’s owners Jimmy and Susie Taylor worked with Catalyst Construction and Peter Schwabe Construction to redesign the space to honor the nostalgic feel generations have come to love while enhancing guest experiences.

This and That

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant (2001 W. Atkinson Ave.) is for sale. The celebrated restaurant, founded in 1969 by Willie and Hilda Perkins, has drawn everyone from local regulars to athletes and celebrities with its Southern comfort foods like fried catfish, fried chicken wings, pork chops, collard greens, black eyes peas and mac and cheese.

The couple’s son and daughter-in-law, Will Perkins, Jr. and Cherry Welch-Perkins, took over the business in 1999 after Willie and Hilda retired. Cherry has run the restaurant since Will Jr. died in 2010.

The Wisconsin State Fair’s Sporkies & Drinkies finalists for 2026 include lots of pork, along with sweet-and-sour flavors. The eight Sporkies finalists are Al Pastor Pizza from Charlie’s Pizza; WurstBar’s Cream City Cone, featuring a pretzel cone filled with a bratwurst-based mix; Porky Puff, available at Bud Pavilion; Tinga Tango Chicharrones, from Blue Moon Tavern at the Park; Fiesta Grill & Cantina’s Birria Flamin’ Bombs; Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds, from Saz's BBQ; Deep-Fried Horchata Balls, available at Badger Bites; and the Bayou Crunch Cup at Exotic Meat Grill.

Drinkies finalists are the playful and tangy Tilt-a-Spritz, available at Old Fashioned Sipper Club; Color-Changing Swamp Juice, available at All Things Jerky; Cookie Butter Coffee Float, crafted by Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts; and Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade, from Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick.

3 Sheeps Brewing, in Sheboygan, has been officially selected by Wisconsin’s Semiquincentennial Commission to brew the state’s official Semiquincentennial beer. Dozens of states across the country, including Wisconsin, are brewing an “official” beer to coincide with the state’s Semiquincentennial Celebration Events in celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. 3 Sheeps redesigned their Stay Golden label and packaging to highlight its red, white and blue artwork, along with “Celebrating 250 Years” and “Proudly Independent Since 1776” featured on the main label.

The Historic Third Ward Association has partnered with Colectivo Coffee Roasters to celebrate the Association’s 50th anniversary with Third Ward Blend, a medium-roast coffee that features an exclusive bag design inspired by Milwaukee’s historic arts and commerce district. Third Ward Blend is available through Labor Day weekend at two Colectivo Coffee locations—the Third Ward café at 223 E. St. Paul Ave. and the Foundry café at 170 S. First St.

Purple Door Ice Cream has added an Ice Cream Express Window at Second Street and Freshwater Way. Established in 2011 in Cudahy, Purple Door has been slinging ice cream on the corner of Second Street and Freshwater Way in Walker’s Point since 2014.

Norton's of Green Lake, the longtime Wisconsin supper club on the shores of Green Lake, has been acquired by Gage Marine, a 150-year-old Wisconsin institution. The new ownership is dedicated to protecting and preserving what has made Norton's a destination for generations, from the lakefront setting to the supper club tradition itself. As a supper club on the water, customers may pull up by boat and tie off at the dock.

A new two-story all-seasons Terrace Bar is one of the new features at the Blind Horse Winery (6018 Superior Ave, Kohler, Wis.). The winery also features a new Winery Menu with chef-curated compilations of small plates, flatbreads, burgers and desserts. The Blind Horse showcases the entire portfolio of award-winning Blind Horse Wines.

In October 2025, The Blind Horse opened a second location with The Blind Horse Cellar (W63 N674 Washington Ave.) in historic Cedarburg.

Closures

Expand Photo courtesy of Mother's Mother's - Restaurant Interior

Within a year after opening, the acclaimed Mother’s (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) closed its location in the historic White House building. Mother’s owner and chef Vanessa Rose gained a following with a series of pop-ups at area restaurants before opening Mother’s in the former SAGE restaurant space.