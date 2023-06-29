June Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: safinamke.com Safina Safina

The Italian restaurant Safina opened at 785 N. Jefferson St. in the former Phoenix Cocktail Lounge space near Cathedral Square. The restaurant, which specializes in Sicilian and the southern Italian specialties, is operated by the Safina family, the name behind Milwaukee establishments including Giovanni’s, Comedy Café and Tutto’s. They also own and operate The Sofie, 777 N. Jefferson St.

Chicago-based Greek restaurant Avli will open in the former View MKE space, 1818 N. Hubbard St. Avli’s menu features spreads such as melitzanosalata(eggplant and pepper) and tirokafteri (feta and roasted red pepper), small plates, and mains such as chicken souvlaki (yogurt marinated chicken skewers), lavraki (broiled branzino filet) and moussaka (potatoes, eggplant, ground beef ragu, bechamel sauce).

Nomad Burger Shack, at The Nomad World Pub (1401 E. Brady St.) has reopened for the summer. The seasonal grill, tucked in the back of Nomad’s patio, features grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, fried cheese curds and cauliflower bites, as well as the new “thick, rich and cheesy mac.” Guests can select add-ons such as pulled pork, bacon/jalapeño, hot chicken, caravan chili, “walking tacos” and the “hot box” — a jumbo order of spicy fries or tots.

The Edison

The Edison ( 322 N. Broadway) in the Historic Third Ward, will hold its grand opening on July 5. The 5,300 square-foot neighborhood grill will be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from American classics such as the shaved prime rib sandwich, lobster or porterhouse steak, mushroom casserole, fish and chips, crème fraiche pancakes and brioche French toast. Highlights of the speakeasy-inspired bar include nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist.

The Third Ward Beer Garden at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway) opened June 9. The menu features local craft and imported beer, hard seltzer, wine and bagged snacks. The seasonal beer garden will be open through September.

Sweet Connie’s Café+ has brought their coffee, bakery, breakfast options and sandwich specialties to a new location at 1031 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., in the former Spice House store (Spice House still has a retail presence in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.).

Ruta’s moved from a stall at Crossroads Collective food hall to 207 W. Freshwater Way, in the space previously occupied by Bowls. With a tagline of “Indian food with attitude,” Ruta’s menu features vegetarian and vegan items, sandwiches made with naan flatbread, and curry bowls.

Brick Pizzeria & Ristorante

Brick Pizzeria & Ristorante opened at Franklin’s Ballpark Commons, 7065 S. Ballpark Dr. Pizza choices such as the margherita (tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil leaves) are baked in brick ovens. The menu also offers Italian entrees such as meatballs, and Bolognese, a meat-based sauce.

This and That

Employees of Colectivo Coffee have ratified their first union contract with the company. The local coffee roaster is the largest unionized coffee chain in the United States. Colectivo’s employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494 and Local 1220.

Milwaukee ChopHouse (633 N 5th St.) will host the Bourbon & Bees dinner July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Robert McKinney from MJD Apiary will join Milwaukee ChopHouse for an exclusive event that begins with a visit to the rooftop to see the bees that live atop the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. Honey appetizers and bourbon tastings will be served. Guests will return to Milwaukee ChopHouse for a honey-infused five-course dinner from Chef Daniel Granat. For reservations, visit eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-bees-dinner-tickets-655164794537

The patio at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria’s Brookfield location (15795 W. Bluemound Road) is open for the season. Patio seating is available when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Happy Hour, Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m., features food and drink specials.

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. which has built a following for not just coffee but also for hosting live music at its Walker's Point location, and flavorful wood-fired pizzas at its Bay View location, has been acquired by FairWave Coffee Collective, based in Kansas City, Mo. Anodyne is expected to continue operating its locations in Bay View, Walker’s Point and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Roundhouse Beer Garden

Bartolotta Restaurants have opened patio seating, and their Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina is open for the season. Bartolotta’s Harbor House will host their Annual Fireworks Dinner on July 3. The Bartolotta Restaurants will also be participating in the second annual Milwaukee Halal Restaurant Week July 7-16.

Also, all Bartolotta Restaurants venues will be closed on July 4 for the Independence Day holiday; Harbor House will be open for lunch only on July 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. to support the Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival; and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, will close for maintenance from July 24 through 30. For more information, visit bartolottas.com.

Saz’s announced plans for expanding their events venue, South Second (832 S. Second St.), in the heart of Walker’s Point, with an outdoor patio, bar and balcony.

Closures

Buck Bradley's

Buck Bradley's Saloon & Eatery will close July 1, after 28 years in business. Owned and operated by members of the Paget family since the 90s, they have sold the popular downtown bar and eatery to Peter Marshall and Jerald Bussen, who plan to open a bar named Copper in the space.

Tua Pasta, a fresh-made pasta restaurant, has temporality closed its location in the Wells Fargo Building, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave. and is looking for a new location.