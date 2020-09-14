Kegel’s Inn Presents ‘Oktoberfest on the Lake’

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Since the German celebration on their own turf was canceled, the folks at Kegel’s Inn will bring Oktoberfest to the lake from September 24 – 26 at the Fitch Plaza at the War Memorial Center (750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.).

“We are excited to host this fundraising event at the War Memorial this year,” says Julian Kegel, owner and operator of Kegel’s Inn. “After we decided to cancel our August Oktoberfest event in West Allis, we immediately began searching for a safe way to continue our Oktoberfest tradition. We are happy to partner with the War Memorial and celebrate Milwaukee’s history and heritage in a safe, socially-distanced manner in at this spectacular outdoor space.”

There will be live music, great food from Kegel’s Inn and authentic German beer. With spectacular views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Downtown skyline, Fitch Plaza is the perfect place to celebrate Oktoberfest. A portion of the event proceeds will go to support the War Memorial Center.

Precautions are in place to keep the event safe. Masks are required when guests are not at their table. There will also be a limit of 250 people at a time to allow for social distancing. The only way to guarantee admission to the event, is to purchase a ticket ahead of time. Tickets are $48 per person and include: event admission, on-site parking, a half-liter beer, a soft pretzel and a donation to the War Memorial Center. There is also a limited-edition holiday ornament available for purchase. With purchase of the event ticket, admission to the War Memorial Center’s new exhibit, “On the Homefront,” is included. The exhibit focuses on Wisconsin’s manufacturing support of the war effort from 1941 – 1945.

“It would not be fall without Kegel’s hosting an Oktoberfest. While the scenery has changed this year, we hope that people will come out to the War Memorial and safely celebrate with us,” says Kegel.

Event hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday Sept. 25. On Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be two separate sessions, Noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. For more information on the entertainment schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the website here.