Kick off the Packer Season with a Tailgate!

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back to school are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink Wisconsinbly Pub (135 East National) wants you to start the season off right with their outside tailgate extravaganza!

DW Pub will be closing off Barclay Street in Walker’s Point Sunday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing you to celebrate all things Wisconsin. And yes, that means beer!

Enlightened Brewing Co., The Fermentorium and Brenner Brewing will be slinging their brews literally out of pickup trucks for the day. And if you know someone who isn’t a fan of beer (hey, it’s possible) Soul Boxer Old Fashion Slushies will be on hand for their enjoyment. Local favorites Ney’s Big Sky Ranch and Roberts’ Speciality Meats will be served up to quash all your meaty hankerings.

Big screens will be stationed throughout the event so you never miss a pass, tackle or victory dance by your favorites in green and gold. To make it even more Sconnie, there will be a live polka band for your entertainment. Don’t forget to put down a wager or two in the sidewalk squares football game! You’ll be able to win Drink Wisconsinbly swag and gift certificates from other vendors with a portion of the proceeds from the game going to On Purpose Journey Inc., a local charity benefitting deployed troops, veterans, firemen, police and their families.

Though the party does not require a ticket and is free to the public, you can always scoop up the $30 deal Drink Wisconsinbly is offering. The deal gets you a limited edition DW “Return of the Jordy t-shirt, a green & gold DW koozie, two beer tickets, a brat and chips. And you can purchase tickets via the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub website or by clicking HERE!