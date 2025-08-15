Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli’s Makeover

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Koppa's Fulbeli Deli - Exterior Koppa's Fulbeli Deli

For decades, Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli on the corner of Farwell and Irving has been a staple of the East Side community. Growing up, it was a landmark that let us know that we were almost to Brady Street. Synonymous with Milwaukee culture, Koppa’s was known for its deli sandwiches, kitschy decorations and free Atari play.

Koppa's Fulbeli Deli sandwich counter

In May of 2025, Ram Chekkala purchased the Fulbeli Deli in hopes of reviving it and giving it a bit of a facelift. Both were much needed after years of its owners not living locally, the effects of Covid and a lack of general upkeep. And let’s just say, Ram completely understood the assignment.

Stepping into the store, you automatically notice a new brightness and cleanliness. But you also still see the little signs of the store you grew up loving. The smiling coyote, weird framed art and, of course, the “Atari Here” sign all remain. Although the Atari isn’t currently on display as Ram is trying to figure out the best place to put it as he pushes for more in-store deli dining for his guests. It will be back soon!

Focus on Deli Sandwiches

First and foremost, the deli is the main focus of the new management. The same sandwiches you’ve been ordering are all still on the menu, perhaps under a new name. It’s a long list of choices and clever Wisconsin-forward names like the Yeli Beli, Baron Rogers, Lake Front, 414mke, Breek Freak and the Cheese Head. I went for the Bread Favre because, as my readers know, I am always on the quest for a good turkey sandwich in this town. And this one did not disappoint.

Koppa's Fulbeli Deli 'Bread Favre' sandwich with a Dum Dum lollipop

Cajun turkey breast, sharp cheddar, avocado, red onions, tomato, lettuce, mayo and sub-dressing on a freshly baked roll did the trick. The most noticeable thing about this sandwich was the peppering of spices added to the turkey breast. When asked, they called it the “secret Fulbeli spices.” And they’re now offering Indian Eats in a “build your own bowl” type of situation. I tried a few bites of each item and they all slap. Choose from coolers and coolers of drinks, grab some chips or whatever you want on the side. Side note—they’re probably the only deli in Wisconsin to offer pakoras, which are Indian-style onion fritters, and they’re perfect with your sandwich.

It’s essentially an extra-large New York bodega with some of everything you could possibly need: frozen pizzas, chips, booze, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, lottery tickets, ramen noodles, etc.. On my way out, I did a little shopping and was happy to have one place to get lunch, buy some groceries and stock up on some paper goods. The cashier keeps a book of customer comments, and management takes them seriously. Recently, a woman gave them a note that she missed getting a piece of candy with her sandwiches, and sure enough, now you do!

I definitely left with a full belly and look forward to going back for more soon. This place is a dream, and we should all be so lucky to have something like it in our neighborhoods.