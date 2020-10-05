Kwaktoberfest Returns to the Rooftop of Café Benelux

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lowlands Group

Just because it’s somehow already October, doesn’t you need to stay inside and prepare for the inevitable cold weather! There are still opportunities to stay outside and enjoy great food, drinks and music.

Lowlands Group announces the return of its annual Kwaktoberfest celebration Oct. 7 through Nov. 15. Kwaktoberfest, a Belgian take on the German Oktoberfest, celebrates one of the most unique biers, Kwak, brewed by one of the most renowned Belgian brewers – Bosteels Brewery. In addition to exclusive bier offerings, the event on Café Benelux’s rooftop extends Milwaukee’s outdoor dining experience into fall with a rooftop bar, heated tents, socially distanced rooftop dining, live music, fall food specials and exciting giveaways.

Photo courtesy of Lowlands Group

“Labor Day doesn’t have to be the end of eating and drinking outside. It’s a wonderful time to be outdoors, and we want to help people socialize safely this fall,” says Eric Wagner, Lowlands Group CEO. “We’re extending our Kwaktoberfest experience with over a month of live music Wednesday–Saturday and great bier all which can be enjoyed on our heated outdoor patios.”

Founded in 1791, Brouwerij Bosteels is a historic Belgian brewery in its seventh generation of family ownership. The brewery is known for developing some of the world’s most beloved Belgian biers. Lowlands Group is bringing back Bosteels’ newest addition to their line-up, Count of Cristo, during Kwaktoberfest. Café Benelux launched Count of Cristo last fall as a worldwide exclusive and is the only location where this new bier is currently available.

“Bier afficionados are not going to want to miss this year’s Kwaktoberfest and the rare opportunity to try Count of Cristo,” says Wagner. “It’s a special bier and if I had to guess, I’d say our friends at Bosteels developed Count of Cristo with something grand in mind: to unseat the greatest bier in the world, currently Westveleteren 12. I think it’s that exceptionally good.”

Exclusive bier offerings during Kwaktoberfest include:

Count of Cristo – worldwide exclusive only available at Café Benelux

– worldwide exclusive only available at Café Benelux Kwak – the world’s most food-friendly Belgian amber in one of the world’s most unique bier glasses

– the world’s most food-friendly Belgian amber in one of the world’s most unique bier glasses Tripel Karmeliet – based on a 340-year-old recipe

– based on a 340-year-old recipe DeuS Brut de Flanders – the real “champagne of biers” – this bier is NEVER available by the glass so take advantage!

The Café Benelux rooftop is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to close, Fridays 3 p.m. to close, and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to close. Outdoor brunch is offered Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on Kwaktoberfest menus and music line-ups, visit cafebenelux.com.