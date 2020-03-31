Lakefront Brewery to Reopen Starting with Friday Fish Fry This Week

Just three short weeks ago, Lakefront Brewery was one of the first Milwaukee businesses to react to the growing public concern over the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, March 12, the brewery announced it would close until further notice, a day before the popular weekly fish fry that takes place at the Lakefront beer hall.

Fans of Lakefront's fish fry need to wait no longer to get their fix of beer-battered goodness. Starting Friday, April 3, Lakefront Brewery will be back to frying fish again. The hours for carryout on Friday will be 3-8 p.m. The brewery will start accepting online orders for carryout on Thursday, April 2, beginning at 11 a.m.

“Our world is a bit sideways currently, but we’re here with other great, local restaurants trying to bring back some good old normal,” said Lakefront Co-Founder and President, Russ Klisch. “We look forward to a full brewery with a full staff, but until then we must take steps forward. We hope folks come on down, grab some food and beer to go and feel good.”

Also, starting next week, the brewery's menu will available Tuesday-Saturday from 3-8 p.m.