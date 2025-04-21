Lazo's Taco Shack Offers Downtown Mexican Options

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Lazo's Taco Shack Lazo's Taco Shack's 'Spicy Mexican Omelet' with added chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, green and red peppers, topped with cheese and slice of avocado.

If you are hungry for Mexican fare, Downtown doesn’t offer many options. Lazo's Taco Shack (641 N. James Lovell St.) fills that need. The bright dining room is the perfect spot for a quick lunch or take out.

Authentic dishes are served with a modern touch. Standard fare like enchiladas, fajitas, tortas and of course, tacos populate the menu, along with appetizers including Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas.

Meat choices for entrees include Carne Asada/Steak, Ground Beef, Tinga/ Spicy Marinated Chicken, Al Pastor/ Marinated Pork, Carnitas/ Shredded Pork, Chicken, Chorizo and Shrimp. Ala carte items include Birria Tacos and Lazo’s Taco Dog, a hot dog wrapped with bacon, topped with ground beef, queso fresco, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream and served in a flour tortilla.

The star of the menu is Fiesta Combination Fajitas ($25.50) which includes skirt steak, marinated chicken and shrimp with grilled slices of onions, green and red peppers.

A recent early lunch visit found Lazo’s humming with a small group of casual business diners, loners and the steady traffic of take-out orders. Opting for the Spicy Mexican Omelet ($12.99) added chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, green and red peppers, topped with cheese and slice of avocado. The huge, fluffy omelet was served with a side of refried beans and rice. Chips and fresh pico de gallo complemented the meal.

Lazo's Taco Shack also offers beer, wine and margaritas, and offers a happy hour Tuesday through Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Restaurant hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.