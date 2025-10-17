Local Eateries Cook Up Inaugural Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week

× Expand Photo courtesy Beans & Barley Beans and Barley patio

“Our hope for Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week is simple,” says Wendy Mireles of Café Corazon. “We want to shine a bright spotlight on all of the options we have for dining out in our amazing city.”

Timed with the first full week of National Vegan Month, Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week includes 29 restaurants that have teamed to create the first-ever Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week. The grassroots effort, designed to feature small businesses and celebrate the area’s best plant-based menu items and those who love eating them, runs November 3-9.

“The beauty of Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week is it offers all of us a great way to try something different, discover restaurants new to us, and support local small businesses all at the same time,” Mireles says.

Participants in the inaugural week run the gamut from 100% vegan restaurants to spots where vegans and non-vegans alike dine together. The only ask of participating locations: Offer at least one vegan item on their menus November 3-9.

Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week 2025 participants include Beans & Barley, Beerline Cafe, Café Corazón, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Classic Slice, Comet Cafe, Dead Bird Brewing, Gather Bakehouse, Haven Cafe, Hen’s Deli, Honeypie Cafe, Ian's Pizza Milwaukee, Karma Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Lucky Ginger, LuLu Cafe and Bar, Odd Duck, Paloma Taco & Tequila, Palomino Bar, Purple Door Ice Cream, Ruta's Fresh Indian Fare, Screaming Tuna Sushi, Solful Kitchen, Strange Town, Temple Goddess Cafe, Thai-namite, Trickleebee Café, Twisted Plants, VEGAN SOUL, and Wonderland.

Preliminary Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week Planned Activities and Specials

A full listing of all Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week events, offers, specials and new menu items will be released leading up to November 3. For the latest updates and developments, please follow the Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week Instagram feed.